Ladies, listen, God made us fearfully and wonderfully. Let that sink in first. We are all beautiful the way we are.

There are those who are not comfortable with their shapes, others don’t appreciate their height and for some their colour tone annoys them. I don’t know if it is just us or the society’s portrayal of a beautiful woman that make us hate our bodies or there is something more.

This is the moment to appreciate yourself the way you are. Whether old or young, bald, thin, full figure, short or tall. To be comfortable the way you are is the beginning of an inner strength and confidence.

The moment you have achieved this, then you can carry yourself with this inner power. Let us not accept and become what the world want us to conform into but what we want ourselves to be. The moment you live to please anyone, then life becomes boring.

We should be free from outside pressures and not live with the baggage of society’s expectations and definitions of beauty. So it up to us to choose, if we want to become what the world wants us to be or accept ourselves as we are and treat ourselves with respect without feeling inadequate.