THE PHARMACIST : When plaque builds-up in your arteries

By Dr Sajjad Sherally Fazel

Hardening of your arteries, commonly known as atherosclerosis, occurs when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from your heart to the rest of your body (arteries) become thick and stiff, sometimes restricting blood flow to your organs and tissues.

Atherosclerosis refers to the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on your artery walls (plaques), which can restrict blood flow.

These plaques can burst, triggering a blood clot. Although atherosclerosis is often considered a heart problem, it can affect arteries anywhere in your body.

You usually won’t have atherosclerosis symptoms until an artery is so narrowed or clogged that it can’t supply adequate blood to your organs and tissues.

Symptoms

Symptoms of moderate to severe atherosclerosis depend on which arteries are affected. For example:

• If you have atherosclerosis in your heart arteries, you may have symptoms, such as chest pain.

• If you have atherosclerosis in the arteries leading to your brain, you may have signs and symptoms such as sudden numbness or weakness in your arms or legs, difficulty speaking or slurred speech, temporary loss of vision in one eye, or drooping muscles in your face.

• If you have atherosclerosis in the arteries in your arms and legs, you may have symptoms of peripheral artery disease, such as leg pain when walking.

• If you have atherosclerosis in the arteries leading to your kidneys, you may develop high blood pressure or kidney failure.

Causes

Although the exact cause is unknown, atherosclerosis may start with damage or injury to the inner layer of an artery. The damage may be caused by:

• High blood pressure

• High cholesterol

• High triglycerides, a type of fat (lipid) in your blood

• Smoking and other sources of tobacco

• Insulin resistance, obesity or diabetes

• Inflammation from diseases, such as arthritis, lupus or infections.

• Lifestyle risk factors such as an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise.

Lifestyle and home remedies

Lifestyle changes can help you prevent or slow the progression of atherosclerosis.

• Stop smoking: If you smoke or use tobacco in any form, quitting is the best way to halt the progression of atherosclerosis and reduce your risk of complications.

• Exercise: Regular exercise can condition your muscles to use oxygen more efficiently. Exercise helps lower blood pressure and reduces your risk of diabetes.

• Eat healthy foods: A heart-healthy diet based on fruits, vegetables and whole grains — and low in refined carbohydrates, sugars, saturated fat and sodium — can help you control your weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

Example; try substituting whole-grain bread in place of white bread. • Lose extra pounds and maintain a healthy weight. If you’re overweight, losing as few as 5 to 10 pounds (about 2.3 to 4.5 kilograms) can help reduce your risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol, two of the major risk factors for developing atherosclerosis.

Losing weight helps reduce your risk of diabetes or control your condition if you already have diabetes.