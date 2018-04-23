Why early vaccination matters for all children

Entering a pediatric ward at a local hospital a few weeks ago, one couldn’t help but notice this young child, around two or years old who was covered in red rashes all over her body. She was crying inconsolably and seemed to be in pain. She had fever, on examination and was quite irritable.

The first impression of her condition was that she had measles, which was later confirmed by the mother and the hospital staff. It was surprising to see a child who was suffering from measles; considering the fact that measles is an immunizable disease and most children are given the vaccine at around 9 months and 18 months of life. On questioning the mother, she admitted that she couldn’t manage to take the child to the clinic for her measles shot leading to the child developing the condition.

This incident just goes to show how important vaccinating your child against common conditions can be and how there are many preventable conditions that sadly, can be fatal if not immunised against. Luckily, measles is a self-limiting condition and would only need supportive care before it eventually resolves in 2-3 weeks. It would be extremely saddening if the child missed other important vaccinations.

A vaccine is basically a biological substance designed to produce specific protection against a given disease. Different vaccines have different levels of effectiveness. Some are absolutely protective meaning they offer 100 per cent protection against the disease for example yellow fever vaccine.

Others are highly protective and offer 80-95 per cent protection as in the cases of measles, mumps and tetanus toxoids. And the final class is moderately protective which offer 40-60 per cent protection as in the cases of cholera and influenza vaccines.

A report from the Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey (TDHS) shows that around 75 per cent of children aged 12-23 months received all basic vaccinations including ones for tuberculosis, measles, diphtheria, pertussis and polio. Sadly, the same report mentions that around two per cent of children in the same age range received no vaccines at all, making them very vulnerable to these common and potentially deadly disorders. It also shows that basic vaccination coverage is around 65 per cent among children from poor households compared to 83 per cent among children from wealthier households.

So what exactly are the diseases you need to get your child vaccinated against?

Well, in Tanzania, the Tuberculosis and Oral Polio Vaccines are given immediately after birth. This is followed by the first doses of vaccinations for Polio, Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Rotavirus (causes diarrhea) and pneumonia vaccines at 6 weeks of age. The second doses for the same conditions are given at 10 weeks of age followed by the third does at 14 weeks after birth. This is followed by Mumps and Rubella vaccines at 9 months for the first shot and 18 months for the second shot. Though it is not a vaccine, Vitamin A is given in 3 doses at 9, 15 & 21 months of age since it helps to support rapid growth and to combat infections.

Vaccinating your child will be extremely beneficial to both, the child and to you as a parent.

We end with the slogan of the 8th African Vaccination Week – ‘Vaccines work, Do your part!’