Why that skin itch is not simply an allergy

In trying to find out why her skin was itching, Levina* decided to pose this question to every health worker she landed her eyes on. “What causes skin itch apart from allergy?”

That was after she kept getting responses from many that her skin itch was actually caused by an allergic reaction.

Well, an itch is often caused by a condition affecting the skin, but it can occasionally be a sign of underlying systemic problem such as liver diseases too, that’s how I began by telling her.

However, the list of causes could be long, allergic reaction being simply one of them:

• Skin conditions: Such as dry skin or eczema by which the skin is dry, red, flaky and itchy also there is skin condition called Psoriasis that causes red, flaky, crusty patches of skin covered with silvery scales.

dandruff – a common skin condition that caused by shedding of dead skin cells commonly affect the scalp presents with dry white or grey flakes

• Allergies and skin reactions

Itching is sometimes caused by an allergen or irritant commonest being: cosmetic ingredients such as preservatives, fragrances, hair dye and nail varnish hardeners. Also certain metals such as nickel or cobalt in jewelry which can lead to allergic reaction.

Additionally, rubber including latex, textiles – particularly the dyes and resins they contain and some plants – such as chrysanthemums, sunflowers, daffodils and tulips can cause itchy skin.

If you are allergic to certain foods or types of medication – for example Sulfur containing drugs and others .You may experience with body itching after using them.

• Parasites and insects

The scabies mite – causes a skin condition called scabies. There are also lice, which can affect your head, body or pubic area.

Moreover insect bites and stings from bees, wasps, mosquitoes, fleas and bedbugs cause itchy skin.

Helminthes called threadworms which infect the bowels of humans and can cause itching.

• Infections

In Some infections Itching may be a symptom, such as: