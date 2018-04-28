Women should be smart with money

By Christine Chacha

“His money is our money but my money is mine alone,” is probably the one commandment that most women live by and those who don’t have paid a big price for it.

Relationships have changed but this one remains unwavering to this wind of change.

I have gathered knowledge about dating from people’s experiences, observation and reading and I can tell you that the issue of finances in a relationship is always a time bomb waiting to explode.

I remember this woman in my neighborhood, every now and then auctioneers would come to her house and take her furniture sometimes throw her out. Despite the fact that she was a nurse in a reputable hospital and earned enough this happened over and over again. All she ever did was call her husband and tell him what happened. I always though she was the stingiest woman I knew because she probably earned enough to pay the rent and make ends meet for her family but she chose to rely on her struggling business man of a husband. I used to pity the man who paid the rent and school fees with his meager income while the woman used hers to buy clothes, make-up and look pretty. But somehow despite all this they were a happy family and are still together to-date.

I never understood her behavior till I came of age and went to talk to her. She gave me some advise about dealing with men. “There are things in life that are a man’s responsibility” she said to me. According to her, a man has to do some things in a relationship regardless of his economic status; he should provide for basic needs of the family; clothing, food and shelter. The woman only comes in to complement his efforts or help when he really can’t meet these needs.

Like other mysteries that surround the female species, men have always wondered what women do with their money. If a man provides all the basic needs then where do women take their paychecks? We certainly spend it on clothes, shoes, handbags, cosmetics and all but majority of it goes to saving. Despite the fact that there is marriage, I have learnt that there is always uncertainty in relationships. Men are like chameleons they change depending on the environment so feminine instincts demand that woman be prepared for such time, the assurance of knowing that you can provide for your children should your husband take a hike. So men need not be offended if their woman has a secret bank account or hides her earnings, it’s for the good of all.

Nowadays women are financially independent; they can take care of themselves, shoulder family responsibilities and basically do anything. The fact is that unlike in the old days women do not need men to take care of them. While I celebrate this, I believe it has its own advantages and disadvantages especially when relationships are concerned. While we embrace the independent woman spirit, I feel it is making men take advantage of women.