By Dr Syriacus Buguzi

The world is increasingly getting concerned about tobacco consumption; just as there is something sinister about the rising statistics.

However, it appears not many individuals who consume the product are seeing this global concern. They may as well not be seeing the rising numbers.

Well, tobacco use is responsible for more than seven million deaths each year worldwide, yet, smokers that I know are still too hard to get out of the cage.

But the number of those dying is still shocking. What do we do to save generations from the tobacco menace? Governments (not all), philanthropists, activists and experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) are now scratching their heads.

And, this week, the world in getting together to combat the tactics of Big Tobacco, during the 17th World Conference on Tobacco or Health.

The measures being undertaken, such as through the MPOWER in low-and middle-income countries, are going to be evaluated.

MPOWER, was established by the WHO and based on the demand reduction elements of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

It describes six high impact strategies to reduce tobacco use. M-onitoring of tobacco use and prevention policies, P-rotecting people from tobacco smoke, O-ffering help to quit tobacco use,W-arning about the dangers of tobacco, E-nforcing bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, and R-aising taxes on tobacco.

Reports indicate that in the last decade, countries across all levels of income have prevented deaths and illness from tobacco by implementing the same MPOWER measures.

From strong laws and compelling warnings to new data and improved healthcare options, there are countries that have shown an example that indeed, tobacco consumption can be beaten.

More countries like these are making tobacco control a priority, but not enough. Here in Tanzania, much is still desired in the efforts.

The political will to enact strong legislations against tobacco is not really getting to the level that shows there is the much needed commitment to beat the ever growing tobacco industry in the country.

About 14 per cent of all Tanzanians (50million) are smoking tobacco, as per the 2013 study carried out by the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) and WHO.

Unfortunately still, this study showed that 17.5 per cent people in households who don’t actively smoke tobacco are exposed to the substance by other smokers while, 24.9 per cent are exposed to the tobacco smoke in workplaces.