PHYSICIAN’S DIARY: Wrong sexual decisions can put you at risk

By Dr Lugano Wilson

A year ago, I happened to work at one of the renowned medical centres in Dar es salaam as a general practitioner. One of the things that I observed is the determinants of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) among Tanzanian population, challenges in diagnosing and treatment.

During that time, I recall a young woman who had reported to me with history of painful urination and excessive discharge from her vagina. Upon being tested, her results revealed that she had Gonorrhea and Chlamydia, both which are a type of STI.

She was perplexed after briefing her about the results, she asks, “Kisonono ni ugonjwa wa zinaa?” [Meaning: Is gonorrhea a sexual disease?] I curtly replied, “Yes”. She further asked, “Unaenea kwa njia ya mapenzi, maanake ni kwamba mume wangu anachepuka?” [Meaning: Does it spread through sexual contact? So does it conclude that my husband cheats on me?]

Before I could say anything, she responded to her own question, “Atakuwa yeye ndo ameniambukiza kwa sababu mimi sijawahi kuchepuka”. [Meaning: In all probabilities, it’s my husband who transmitted the disease to me since I have never cheated on him.)

Her husband on the other hand did not want to be tested, instead requested for forged laboratory (test) results.

Now, from my experiences and encounters, I would like to draw some inferences upon the determinants of magnitude and trend of STI in Tanzania.

What are the patterns of sexual behaviours in Tanzania?

Extra-marital affairs: Many men and women in a committed relationship have extra marital affairs, meaning, people engage in sex with other people out of their marriages.

This contributes to the increased rate of disease transmission in our communities and such a behaviour is described in Swahili slang as “kuchepuka” (diversion). Sometimes you might hear someone say, “Naenda kwa mchempuko wangu” (I’m going to meet my Concubine).

This double standard sexual behaviour is a determinant of the magnitude and trend of STI.

Commercial sex workers: It’s not uncommon to find prostitutes in big towns and cities. Will STI not be accelerated?

Women at higher risk: What if you are single, divorced, a widow or infertile? Surprisingly, let me tell you this secret, women who are divorced or widowed are at higher risk of infection especially the young adults since they are at liberty to make sexual decisions without interference of any man. This too can escalate STI transmission.

The sob story is when it comes to infertile women. Many of them involve in sexual activity with different men without using condoms or any barrier since they are in quest of babies and they want to rule out whether it’s their husbands who are infertile or them?

I recall one of the patients telling me, “Kuna kipindi nilipata mimba baada ya kufanya na mchepuko lakini mume wangu akadhani ya kwake, bahati mbaya ikaharibika.” [Meaning: I once got pregnant after having sex with another man in our vicinity, but my husband thought it was his. Unfortunately I got a miscarriage].

This habit and attitude can scale up STI transmission.

• Pregnancy: Some men seek “mchepuko” when their wives are pregnant since they do think that it’s not fair enough to have sex with a pregnant wife. This also scales up the risk for STI.

Other factors include polygamy, alcohol and drug abuse, culture and traditions, poverty, rural to town migration.