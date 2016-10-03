Zero - The price it should cost to get medical checkup

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi buguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It was a sunny afternoon at Mnazi Mmoja grounds in Dar es Salaam and almost everyone was yearning for a shade but Ms Zainabu Mohammed, 60, was not deterred by the harsh weather—she stayed on the long file, waiting patiently to see a doctor.

She says it was an opportunity she could not miss. “The last time I went to the hospital, I was told it would cost more than Sh100, 000 to do a general check-up” says Zainabu.

“Today, it has cost me only Sh1, 000 as bus fare from my home to get the service. The rest is free,” says the resident of Kongowe suburb in the city who was anxious to undergo free medical tests.

Zainabu was among thousands of Dar residents who last week thronged Mnazi Mmoja, where doctors from private and public health facilities in the country were offering free consultation and basic health checks.

The four-day screening event was organised by the Dar es Salaam Regional authorities in collaboration with private health stakeholders last week.

Zainabu spoke to Your Health, while standing at the tail of the queue that headed to one of the several health screening camps at the Mnazi Mmoja grounds. Hers was a story replicated among other people who lined up for free services.

Mr Ally Mkama, a motorcyclist, said he had turned up for screening because he knew he would undergo a number of tests at once and for free.

“I have heard that there is screening for kidney problems, HIV, heart and liver diseases. It’s not easy to afford all the tests at once at the hospital,’’ he says.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 1 in 3 adults globally have high blood pressure (Hypertension) and the other bad news is that the problem still remains largely hidden.

Many people do not know they have high blood pressure because it does not always have symptoms, according to experts.

For Mr Anthony Mwicharo (45), a resident of Keko suburb in the city who had just been diagnosed with high blood pressure, going for screening was a life-changing event. He was told that he would now have to be on life-long pills to lower his blood pressure.

“I have been feeling weak most of the time. My friends told me to go to the hospital for medical examination but I did not have enough money, ’’ he tells Your Health.

“The doctor told me that my blood pressure is very high and he has recommended further check-ups and treatment with life- long medications at other hospitals. My biggest task now is to look for money and see a doctor at the hospital,’’ says Mwicharo, a shoe shiner.

Due to the huge turnout at a four-day event, it was a disappointment for those who missed out on the service. For Mr Peter Mchendapala, 75, who was turned away at the registration desk, it was too little too late.

Mchendapala, a resident of Kigogo suburb, heard about the screening only late, despite several media announcements about the free service.

“I heard it on the radio this morning and decided to come here. I had tried to go to various hospitals for medical checkups in the past but it was expensive. This was a rare opportunity for me,’’ he says.

“The last time I went to check my health was last month. There was a huge queue at the hospital and they demanded money. I did not have enough,’’ says a retired police corporal.

“My pension money is depleted and I am not covered on any health insurance scheme. I will try my luck next time I hear such a free service,’’ he says.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Pharmacist, Mr Jasson Blasius, says that the event was targeting only 3,000 Dar residents but 11, 000 people. turned up for registration.

The large turnout, according to Dr Ipyana Kibona—one of the medics who were carrying out the screening, means that majority of Tanzanians are facing health problems but do not know how and where to address them.

“Someone comes with a complaint of headache but when their blood pressure readings are taken, they are found to have abnormally high blood pressure readings,’’ he says.

But he adds that their problems are compounded by poverty. “I have diagnosed people with high blood pressure but I came to realize that some had been diagnosed earlier. They abandoned the medications because they could not afford them,’’ says the medic.

Doctors who spoke to Your Health suggest that people, through support by the government and health stakeholders, can adopt cheaper options for consulting doctors through the mobile-health system.

Dr Kibona provides healthcare through a mobile-phone platform dubbed AfyaCall. He usually receives calls from people in various parts of the country each day, seeking medical consultation.

“I get people asking me how and where they can meet a doctor to advise them on how to maintain a healthy weight. There are those who live in places located far from health facilities. They call to find out where they can present their problems,’’ he tells Your Health.

AfyaCall targets mobile phone users who make annual subscriptions. A subscriber can get extra services including being referred to a health facility, after seeking consultation through healthcare providers who work on mobile phones round the clock.

“With a mobile phone, a person can make an appointment in seconds, see a doctor later when need arises and then get an answer on how to handle his or her problem straight away,’’ he says Dr Kibona.

The AfyaCall Chief Operating Officer, Mr Muaga Kondo, believes that if people made use of their mobile phones to seek consultation, it would help them detect their problems early and seek treatment at appropriate facilities.

However, not most people in society believe in seeking health care through online platforms. “Whenever we make calls to our subscribers, briefing them about our services, we usually get questions from people questioning if we have genuine doctors. We take time to educate them,’’ says Mr Kondo.

Mr Kondo believes that mobile-health, or m-health, can help change the way people deal with their health problems in the early stages—especially in remote areas where medical specialists are not available.

“Instead of spending long hours on queues at the hospital, waiting for an appointment with a doctor, one can save time by subscribing to mobile-health,’’ says Mr Kondo.

There is this popular prediction in the mobile-phone industry that by the year 2017, there will be “more mobile phones than people” on the planet, and currently three-quarters of the world’s population have access to a mobile phone.

Statistics obtained from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) show that about 31 percent of Tanzanians own mobile phones

With the growing mobile-phone coverage, it means that m-health has the potential to transform the face of health service delivery across the globe.

But, some doctors warn mobile phone users against illegal consultations. Dr Edward Lwidiko, a medical officer in Dar es Salaam, has not forgotten the day he picked up a phone call from a person he barely knew; and it turned out the person wanted an abortion pill.

As a medical doctor, he says, it was a tricky experience that he had to contend with. “I had to speak to this person cautiously, as it was not even proper to mention the name of the any abortion pill,’’ he says.

Regular Checkup

Doctors recommend that each year, one should go for a medical check-up to ensure their health is on track. This annual medical exam presents an opportunity for doctors to closely monitor one’s health and assist with the prevention of disease and illness.