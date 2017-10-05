By Karl Lyimo, israellyimo@yahoo.com

To start with, it’s perforce noted that September 28 is commemorated yearly as ‘Freedom from Hunger Day.’ It’s also observed as ‘International Right to Know Day…’

And – perhaps for good measure – September 28 is accepted in parts of the world as ‘Ask a Stupid Question Day!’ including in the US, self-styled ‘Land of the Free & Home of the Brave!’

It’s partly as a result of the foregoing that I’ve penned this piece on what I ‘see’ as two of Africa’s ‘Men of the Moment:’ notably influential, effective… Without beating about the bush, the two are Paul KAGAME (1957—), the sitting President of Rwanda Republic; and the Nigerian business magnate Aliko DANGOTE (1957—), Africa’s wealthiest tycoon-on-the-move (current net worth: US$13.1bn; Forbes).

Kagame commanded the rebel forces that ended the 1994 Rwandan Genocide – and served as Vice-President & Defence Minister before becoming President when Pasteur Bizimungu resigned in Year-2000!

President Kagame’s widely-acknowledged as having prioritized Rwandan interests, initiating the National Development Vision to propel Rwanda into a middle-income country by Year-2020. Every indication’s that he’s succeeding in “delivering the environment for growth he promised.”

Dangote made his fortune from the production of cement, sugar and other household commodities before expanding into processing fertilizer and other high-value goods. He’s cited as “one of the most-inspiring business leaders in the world today; a model for young/budding entrepreneurs!” [APO Group - Africa Newsroom].

So, when Kagame and Dangote – the ‘Two Gentlemen of Africa,’ (NOT ‘of Verona,’ please; Dramatist Shakespeare pardon!) – appeared before high-level international business leaders, diplomats and other ‘agents of change’ on Sept. 20, 2017 to “openly converse on Africa’s opportunities and challenges,” that pricked up ears all-round... The event went viral partly because it was organized by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), a trade association focusing on strengthening commercial relationships between the US and Africa.

The shebang was conducted alongside this year’s UN General Assembly

(UN-GA) in New York – and suitably moderated by Rosa Whitaker, a former US Trade Representative and ‘author’ of the Africa Growth & Opportunity Act (AGOA), “whose Business Consultancy’s credited for helping African Governments and US businesses to develop commerce.”

So, you can expect the best out of that rare session which brought together the President of a vibrant Economy (Rwanda’s Kagame); Africa’s Wealthiest Entrepreneur (Dangote); the Brains behind AGOA and Global Trade Rep of the world’s Leading Econo-Military Powerhouse (USA; Ms Rosa Whitaker), and scores of world-renown Diplomats and Leaders!

Dangote told session participants – and, by extension, the wider world via UN-GA – that (for example) “Africa’ll become the world’s foodbasket…” Stressing: “Agriculture, agriculture, agriculture…!”

However, “both leaders underscored the ongoing movement to diversify African economies.”

In the case of Nigeria – arguably Africa’s largest economy (albeit swapping places with South Africa, depending on which way the wind blows at the time) – Dangote called upon Nigerians “to pray that oil prices REMAIN LOW! This helps wean us off dependency on petroleum revenues…” he reasoned!

In addition to Agriculture, Dangote cited Nigeria’s vast extractive resources – and the need to manufacture more goods for domestic consumption.

However, both he and President Kagame urged “continued need for heavy investments in Education … the need for young people to be well-trained for the jobs of tomorrow...” [].

What Dangote and Kagame said goes for all African countries, including especially Tanzania. These have been losing very heavily to unmitigated looting by unscrupulous investors, especially in the Extractives and Energy sectors. That’s where Investments Agreements which are indecently lopsided in favour of usually-foreign conglomerates create WIN/LOSE situations for them to exploit, and for us to be exploited!