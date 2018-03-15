By Karl Lyimo , israellyimo@gmail.com

I f ‘pivotal’ describes something “of crucial importance in relation to the development and/or success of something else,” then to say agriculture is pivotal to meaningful and sustainable industrialisation isn’t far from the gospel truth!

Tanzania is phenomenally-endowed with potential wealth in the form of natural resources and comparative advantages in agricultural and industrial opportunities.

Tanzania has about 37.3million hectares of agricultural land.

Over and above this, Tanzania also boasts considerable, largely-potential wealth in the forms of minerals (precious and base metals), natural gas (including rare helium) and other extractives, as well as marine and forestry wealth.

All these resources are crying out to be exploited as inputs for industrial production.

Industrialisation is an undertaking that’s very much on the mind and in the heart of President John Magufuli’s Administration, as he pledged when inaugurating ‘his’ first Parliament in December 2015.

The National Development Vision-2025 is also about Tanzania becoming a semi-industrialised country by 2025, for which the economic contribution of manufacturing must reach a minimum of 40 per cent of GDP – thus also ensuring a middle-income status for the country.

But, to reach that ‘half-way-to-Seventh Heaven on Cloud Nine,’ Tanzania must find ways and means of gainfully exploiting its potential wealth of resources for inputs in industrial manufacturing.

These include inputs to the production and supply of power/electricity, fuel, water…

But, equally important is agriculture as a source of a wealth of inputs to manufactories.

In that regard, extant investors – as well as prospective ones – are well-advised to turn to, and invest in, agriculture to readily procure the inputs they need in operating their industries.

One living example that readily comes to mind here’s the Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL), the second-largest brewer-cum-distiller of alcoholic beverages in Tanzania. Brewers usually need farm crops from which they produce the raw materials needed in beer-brewing.

That was when wisdom prevailed – and, several years ago, the company created the ‘Agri-Business Project’ that today operates in eight administrative regions in Tanzania-Mainland (Arusha, Manyara, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, Singida, Morogoro, Shinyanga and Dodoma) virtually ‘farming’ the inputs the industrialist needs.

According to the SBL Corporate Relation Director, John Wanyancha, the ‘Agri-Business Project’ “is a sustainable program whose main objective is to empower farmers to facilitate local production of cereal crops like barley, maize and white sorghum to increase their internal capacity for producing the raw materials used to manufacture beer brands for SBL.”

Using the ‘Hub-and-Spokes’ concept, SBL provides free seeds to farmers, and helps them to access markets, agro-technologies and credit from banks – something which “has brought significant success for the company and farmers.”

If nothing else, SBL has shown the way regarding the importance of producing raw materials locally to boost farmers’ incomes and spur economic growth through industrialization.