By DeogratiusKamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dakhla, Morocco. Developing countries should focus on encouraging more investments in renewable energy to guarantee power security.

By so doing, energy production capacity will be improved to feed industries.

That was resolved by energy participants in the Crans Montana Forum on Africa & South-South Cooperation in Dakhla, a city in Western Sahara, a disputed territory currently administered by Morocco.

The event was held on March 15-20.

More than a thousand delegates from 131 countries and representatives of 27 regional and international organizations took part in the event.

A statement quoted Moroccan Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development minister Aziz Rabbah as saying: “There is a growing demand for power to feed industries and for domestic uses. We can’t continue depending on one major source, let’s be open-minded and explore other opportunities.”

According to him, it is crucial for countries to continue creating conducive environments to attract more investors in renewable energy.

St Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs minister Mark Brantley and Malian Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development minister Keita Aida M’bo supported the idea.

“No country has developed without having concrete plans and relevant investment. More companies should be welcomed as long as they add positive impact to the economy… It’s time for developing countries to build our economy,” said Mr Brantley.

“In Africa, the energy challenge isn’t all about resources. We have plenty of resources such as coal, gas and oil, but we lack generation capacity and, just as importantly, the transmission and distribution infrastructure to deliver that power to the homes and businesses where it is needed most,” said the Malian minister.

The meeting has taken place at a time when Tanzania is implementing its industrialisation strategy, and more power is needed.

To address the challenge, the government has embarked on a number of projects including that on Stiegler’s Gorge to produce 2,100 MW.