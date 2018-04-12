Generating money from social media

Many experts say that social media is for connecting with people, and not for selling, but at some point, you’re going to want to leverage the connections you create. If you’ve built up enough trust with your followers, they’ll be more inclined to check out your recommendations and the links you share.

Here are six ways you can make money on social media.

1. Promote affiliate products

No matter what industry you’re in, you can find great products to promote on ClickBank. And if that doesn’t quite jive with you, you can also become an Amazon Associate, promote products of your choosing and earn commissions on them -- Amazon has no shortage of products.

Next, instead of spamming links on Twitter and hoping for the best, keep in mind that the most honest and effective way of promoting affiliate products is through reviews.

2. Create and promote your own information products

If you already have a blog, and you’ve demonstrated your expertise on a specific subject over a period of time, there may be an opportunity to create an ebook, audio program or video course and sell it to your audience. Social media is the perfect place to promote such a product.

As with anything, quality is key to creating something people not only want to read, but will pay to read. If you take extra care in creating great information, designing and promoting it well, you will definitely see more sales.

3. Promote products and services

There are many opportunities for you to share sponsored posts that promote the products and services of other businesses. This is a very direct way of earning money from social media.

But, if you don’t have a sizable following, this may not be much of an opportunity. You also have to beware of over-promoting products for want of money, because if your followers see that you’re constantly tweeting about one product or another, not only will they not click on the links, they will also un-follow you.

4. Use visual media to promote your crafts

If you tend to create handmade crafts, art pieces, or even articles of clothing and knitting, there may be an opportunity to showcase your products on social media. Instagram and Pinterest may seem like obvious places to hit, but Facebook, Twitter and Google+ are also great channels for sharing visual media.

If you have an Etsy account, you can direct your followers to check out your products there, and between the different channels, you have the potential to make a good living.

5. Promote your coaching or consulting services

Social media is a great place to generate leads for your consulting business. Whether you’re a guitar teacher or a life coach, if you have demonstrated expertise in a specific area, you can create more interest for your services by connecting with your target customer on social media.

Coaching sessions can be conducted over Skype, so this is definitely an opportunity to make money without leaving home. Consulting can be lucrative, so remember not to undercut yourself -- charge a fair price for your time and effort.

6. Join the YouTube Partner Program

Building a popular YouTube channel can be a lot of work. But if you already have a following, or you’re determined to build your audience, joining the YouTube Partner Program to make money on advertising might be a path worth exploring.

There are prominent YouTube content creators who have made substantial amounts of money with this program, but they are the exception rather than the rule. It would take a lot of time, strategy and sheer luck to make money on YouTube.

These are just some of the many ways you can make money with social media; there are plenty of other money-making websites for you to explore.