By Karl Lyimo , israellyimo@yahoo.com

Multiparty politics and socio-economic development activities are incompatible strange bedfellows – and are, therefore, bad business for Tanzania’s progress. Why…?

For 30 years beginning in 1965, Tanzania was a one-party state – until multiparty politics were legislated in 1992 – and cemented via the 1995 multiparty elections.

A ‘one-party state’ is ruled by a single political party – other political parties being ‘verboten’: forbidden.

On the other hand, a ‘multi-party state’ has multiple political parties contesting elections under stipulated arrangements. All the parties have equal opportunity to ‘win’ control of government – and rule separately or in coalition when no single party secures a parliamentary majority.

Quinquennial multiparty ‘general’ elections have been conducted in Tanzania since 1995 – with ‘by-elections’ held in-between as occasion demands.

Multipartysm forced down Tanzanians’ throats by the government In Feb. 1991, President Ally Hassan Mwinyi (1985-95) formed the Chief Justice Nyalali Commission “to collect Tanzanians’ views and make recommendations on whether it should adopt multipartysm, or (continue with the) single-party system.”

Despite the Commission finding that 77.2 per cent of the 36,299 polled citizens wanted Tanzania to continue with the one-party system under which they’d lived for a generation, the government trashed the findings – and ‘undemocratically’ adopted multiparty politics! [Google for DMC/African%20Journals/pdfs/.../ajps007002007.pdf>].

So, Tanzanians were saddled with multipartysm, a hydra-headed monster that’s denied them 24-carat democracy for 23 years – and, worst: denied them sound, functional, sustainable socio-economic development! Tanzanian Multipartysm and socio-economic activities incompatible, counterproductive

In My Book of Things, in Tanzania, multipartysm and socio-economic activities are virtually incompatible strange bedfellows – and are, therefore, bad business for Tanzania’s progress.

You cannot really separate a truly democratic government and good governance from socio-economic development. By parity of reasoning, a functional government and good governance are pivotal to socio-economic development yesterday, today, tomorrow – and always!

Multipartysm has failed to establish bona fide, trustworthy Democracy and good governance in Tanzania. Just ‘see’ how woefully government institutions have been (mis)conducting public affairs, mismanaging public resources and trampling Democracy underfoot!

True Democracy centres on the responsibility of governments/governing bodies to meet the needs of all their people – as opposed to select elites in society (‘Wenzetu!”).

Indeed, multipartysm in Tanzania has ‘failed Democracy’ the way US President Lincoln conceived it in his Nov. 19, 1863 Gettysburg Address: “a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Otherwise: how does one explain ‘the law of diminishing (political) returns’ in Tanzanian elections?

In Economics, ‘diminishing returns’ refers to a point at which the level of profits or benefits gained is less than the amount of money or energy invested.

In political elections, ‘diminishing returns’ is when, for example, only 45,454 voters (17.2 per cent) turned up to cast their ballot out of the 264,055 registered voters in the Feb. 17 by-election for the Kinondoni parliamentary constituency in Dar es Salaam!