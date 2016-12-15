CORPORATE SUFI : Shine your light to show authenticity

By Azim Jamal azim@corporatesufi.com

On December 1, 1955, in Alabama, Rosa Parks, an African American woman on her way to work, refused to obey bus driver James F. Blake’s order to give up her seat in the colored section to a white passenger after the white section was filled.

Though Parks was not the first person to resist bus segregation, her act of defiance became an important symbol of the modern Civil Rights Movement in America.

Rosa shone her inner light and showed what ordinary people can do when they stay true to what they know is right and do not back down even in face of severe opposition.

Each one of us is born with an inner light that reflects the true radiance of our being. This is the light of the ‘authentic you’. It shines brighter whenever you are authentic to yourself, to your life purpose, to your innate gift. Authenticity is something so natural yet so difficult. As children, this light of authenticity is fairly evident. It shines through the twinkle of a child‘s eye, in their laughter, their natural exuberance for life.

But with time, you begin to cloud this light with prejudices, beliefs, conditionings and pursuit of false trappings, brought on by parents, teachers, friends, acquaintances, the media, and society. You forget the real purpose of why you are here and what you need to accomplish.

Let’s look at some of the ways to reclaim yourself and shine the light you are born with:

1. Practice meditation daily - Meditation is one powerful vehicle to connect to your inner self. Through this practice you gradually gain insight into your innate gifts. Take a spot in a quiet room and sit down comfortably, then close your eyes and simply watch your breathing.

In the beginning you might feel conscious of your breath or lose focus. But with regular practice, your breath will gradually begin to slow down and with your breath, your thoughts too will start slowing down, because your breath follows your thoughts and vice versa.

Hugh Jackman, the famous Hollywood actor, credits his practice of meditation for instilling in him the strength to endure the grueling fitness regime he undertakes for the role of Woverline in the famous X-Men series. In an interview with Oprah, Jackman said, “In meditation, I can let go of everything. I’m not Hugh Jackman. I’m not dad. I’m not a husband. I’m just dipping into that powerful source that creates everything. I take a little bath in it.”

2. Keep a journal - Keeping a daily journal heightens your awareness and brings clarity about who you are. Besides evoking mindfulness, it helps you in clarifying your thoughts, enhancing your IQ, as well as sparking your creativity. Julia Cameron in her famous book, ‘The Artist’s Way’ calls her journaling habit as doing her ‘morning pages’. She starts off her day with writing 3 pages and credits this habit for kick-starting many of her creative projects.

3. Know what excites you - Looking back from your deathbed also puts things in perspective and attracts attention to your purpose in life and the accompanying gift you were born with. In the end, the cause that excites you the most will give you an indication of what you are passionate about. By observing what makes you come alive, you will do more of these tasks, thereby becoming more energetic and productive.

Also by being clear about what you aspire to be, it becomes easier to invite and attract the right circumstances to lead an inspired and authentic life. I come alive when I get to speak to an excited audience, and when I get to write every day. How about you?