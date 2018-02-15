Change cash processing systems, banks urged

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) acknowledges that it faces space constraints in vaults as it receives huge quantities of banknotes from commercial banks.

According to an assistant manager for safe custody centre at the BoT Currency Department, Mr Abdul Dollah, there is a need to put in place instructions that commercial banks can only issue machine-sorted and authenticated cash from their branches or ATMs.

“Commercial banks will need to automate their cash processing systems and have storage facilities at their branches or make arrangements with other banks to process their cash,” he said.

He spoke about the need to formalise interbank exchange of cash.

He hopes that by so doing, banks will be able to exchange money directly with other banks, and therefore cash withdrawals from BoT should be the last resort when the shortage occurs.

He noted that according to guidelines issued to commercial banks July 2015, only soiled and mutilated notes should immediately be deposited to BoT for destruction.

Any surplus of clean notes deposited to the bank attracts certain charges.

“We have instructed commercial banks to make sure that their ATMs accommodate all the available denominations.”

He noted that receiving huge quantities of banknotes from commercial banks causes inability to process the deposited bundles on time hence delaying confirmation of the amount deposited.

He said generally central banks keep huge amounts of banknotes and coins in their vaults. That requires automation for proper management.

Currently, data for such stocks in BoT is drawn manually for decision-making.

He said commercial banks prefer to withdraw high-value banknotes to coins and low-value notes.

The situation creates high demand for coins and low-value banknotes for use by the public in purchasing low-value items.

That excessively soils low denomination banknotes.

“Low-denomination banknotes keep circulating outside the banking system, changing hands in consumer markets leading to heavy soiling and fast wear,” he said.

Such soiled banknotes cannot be processed by machines hence the need to count them manually.

Central banks print, mint and distribute currencies for use in countries.

They have legal mandates to issue banknotes and coins as legal tender, broaden the scope of exchanging mutilated and soiled banknotes and defaced coins in circulation, carry out awareness campaigns to inform the public on the specifications of the genuine banknotes and combat banknote counterfeiting.

“Counterfeiting of currency erodes the integrity of the currency and has serious drawbacks to the public confidence,” he said, adding that central banks should be proactive in strategising combative measures to mitigate its impact.

Such measures include enhancing security features on the banknotes as well as cooperating with law enforcement organs to apprehend and prosecute counterfeiters.