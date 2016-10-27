Concern as cotton exports dive steeply to record lows

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A drop in world prices of raw cotton is sending shivers down the spines of some 500,000 farmers in the country who depend on the crop for their livelihoods.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) figures show that in 2015, Tanzania exported cotton worth $30.2 million, down from $45.7 million and $111.7 million in 2014 and 2013 respectively.

Despite a 10 per cent increase in export of cotton yarn (interlocked fibres – processed from raw cotton – which is suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery and rope-making), available figures show that the crop has not been doing well during the past few years, largely due to a decrease in both price and export volumes.

Price dropped by 6.1 per cent from $1,104.9 per tonne in 2014 to $1,037.8 in 2015 while during the same time, export volumes dropped by a massive 41.3 per cent from 49,500 tonnes to 29,100 tonnes.

Analysts now believe President John Magufuli’s administration needs to attract both public and private sector investment into the sector by reviving some of the collapsed textile factories and strengthening the existing ones as a way of helping farmers to get a ready market for their cotton.

“This is bad news since a continuous decrease will affect the country’s foreign exchange earnings….I think the solution is in the reviving of some collapsed factories and the strengthening of the existing ones so that we can be adding value to the crop before it is exported,” said Prof Honest Ngowi of Mzumbe University. Tanzania Cotton Board (TCB) figures show that until 1990s, Tanzania had over 30 textile and apparel mills. However, with privatisation of state-owned enterprises, the number has dropped to about 20 and some of them are not operating at their pre-privatisation levels.

According to the TCB director general, Mr Gabriel Mwalo, the sector has been facing a lack of strong stakeholder associations and defined researches that could guide firms in the way to add value to the product.

“There is also the challenge of heavy dependence on rain-fed agriculture and ineffective enforcement of the Cotton Industry Act thereby facilitating rampant cheating on weight,” he said, noting however that the board, in collaboration with several state agencies, is undertaking at least three measures to improve the situation.

The plans - outlined within three cotton sector development blueprints – seek to increase production of the crop; improve its quality and also reviving the collapsed industries as well as strengthening the existing ones.

“Successful implementation of the Tanzania Cotton Board Strategic Plan 2016/17-2020/21, Cotton-to-Clothing Strategy 2016-2020 and the Cotton stakeholders’ Action Plan to Revamp Cotton Seed Multiplication System of 2016/2017 will ensure smooth supply of cotton lint to emerging textile industry as well as improvement of livelihood to farming communities and many others through value chain,” he said

According to Prof Ngowi, at a time when the government has adopted industrialisation as it seeks to turn Tanzania into a semi-industrialised nation come the year 2025, the need to revive the labour-intensive textile industries need not be overemphasised.

While conceding that the global market for cotton is not encouraging to farmers, an Agro-business consultant who doubles as a director with the Dar es Salaam-based Market Axis Limited, Mr Hebron Mwakalinga, concurred with Prof Ngowi.

“Our focus as a nation has to be that of boosting the capacity of local processing factories so they can add value to the products before they are exported,” he said.

Since the private sector has not been effective in the textile sector, Mr Mwakalinga was of the view that the government must be fully engaged in supporting the sector just as it did in the past.

The right form of support will be one that extends from building supportive markets to ensuring that farmers have access to quality inputs and up to provision of extension services.