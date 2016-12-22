Concern as industrial fair turned into bazaar

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Industrial Exhibition turned into a bazaar.

Some exhibitors concentrated on selling their products instead of showing what they had, getting business contacts and striking huge deals.

They maintained that was necessary because they incurred costs on preparing themselves for the show, so they had to recoup them through selling their products.

The exhibition took place at the Mwalimu Nyerere Show Ground on December 7-11 in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Monday Likwepa thinks selling products during exhibitions, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is fine.

“Most of SMEs operate on shoestring budgets and therefore they do all what they can to survive.”

Had the government wanted the exhibition to be only for showcasing products only, it would have provided soft loans to SMEs, he suggested.

He commended the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) for organising the exhibition well.

“The show will help products of local industries to compete with imported goods.”

Mr Boaz Mwangunga also believes it is not a bad idea to sell products during exhibitions when some customers want to buy them. “Selling products in shows is not an offence. Actually, it’s part of advertising them as buyers can be agents to others elsewhere.”

He also believes that exhibitors have to find ways of minimising costs they incurred in participation.

Ms Nipael Lucas, who was showcasing Farijika Nipka Products including hair oil, said trade fairs often involved considerable costs such as those on space rental, design and construction of trade show displays, plus travels and accommodation.

“In regards to the current hardship, it isn’t sinful to sell products during exhibitions. Rather it is sinful not to sell them,” said Ms Lucas, who according to her, paid Sh100,000 as rental space fee.

But Mr Fikiri Siwale thinks such an argument is wrong. To him selling goods and services is not the essence of exhibitions. “Fairs are organised so that companies in a specified industry can showcase their latest goods and services and not turning exhibitions into shopping centres. They are also occasions on which companies can meet industry partners and customers and study rivals’ techniques, examine market trends and opportunities.”

Meanwhile TanTrade acting director general Edwin Rutageruka has called on potential exhibitors to use the fairs to promote their products.

“These exhibitions should not be underestimated as they are vital parts of the marketing mix of which bring together buyers and sellers.”

The 2013 Industrial Production Census report launched in October this year showed that Tanzania had 49,000 factories.