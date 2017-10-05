Construction of Terminal III at JNIA on schedule

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) has said that construction of passenger terminal III at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) is on schedule and will be completed by October 2018 as earlier planned.

However, this is after its completion was rescheduled from 2017, earlier last year.

Currently, the government is funding the construction of phase 2 of the project using its own funds, pending the acquisition of a soft loan, the TAA acting director general, Salim Msangi told The Citizen last week.

The construction of terminal III commenced in 2013 after the government secured $164.3 million from the Netherlands for the expansion of the JNIA and the money was spent on phases 1 and 2 of the project.

“We decided to run both phases I and phase II concurrently in order to complete the construction by 2018,” he said.

However he declined to mention the amount that the government has disbursed so far.

Speaking during a tour of the project area in January this year, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbawara said the government would use its own funds to complete the remaining phase.

“The remaining phase will be completed using our own funds. People should stop worrying about it as it is not the first project to be financed by the government,” he said in January.

The total cost of the project is Sh560 billion, insisting that the government would ensure it disburses funds at a required time once the contractor submits the required certificates for payment.

He further said the construction work was expected to be completed in December, while the government was also implementing other rehabilitation projects in 13 airports countrywide, including Songwe, Kilimanjaro International Airports (KIA) and Sumbawanga.

Terminal 3 will help to address pressing capacity constraints at the airport. Terminal 2 has a capacity of 1.2 million annually but in 2014 for instance, it handled 2.5 million.