DCs seek Chinese help to tap livestock benefits

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. District commissioners have invited Chinese investors in Tanzania.

They have submitted a report to the detailing in areas of potential investment in their districts.

According to the document, investment areas are mainly in livestock, fisheries, tourism, mining and social services.

FAO has established that demand for meat in Tanzania was 290,000 tonnes in 2012 and is forecast to reach 500,000 tonnes in 2030.

FAO estimates that the world demand for beef will hit 74.1 million tonnes in 2020, up from 65.2 million tonnes in 2012.

Mutton demand will rise to 28.7 million tonnes from 26.6 tonnes during the same period.

According to FAO, Tanzania is among top three African countries with large numbers of livestock.

Tanzania has 25.5 million cattle, 17.1 million goats, 9.2 million sheep, 118.5 million chickens and 2.67 million pigs.

The Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute estimates that there are 2.1 billion tonnes of fish stock.

“We need commercial fish farming and livestock investment to benefit from such resources adequately,” Mlele District Commissioner Rachel Kassanda told BusinessWeek.

She hopes that Chinese investment will radically change fisheries and livestock for the benefit of Tanzanians.

Her Kishapu counterpart Nyabaganga Taraba said: “Beef factories are badly and urgently needed to add value and increase exports.

Mr Lu hopes that the Chinese government will accept the DCs’ request. He has invited to DCs to visit the country for 14 days to seminars and learn a number of development programmes in some provinces.

The copy of the DCs’ report was also given to the minister of state in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, who promised to hand over the document to the higher authority for action.