Do you care for what matters for accounting profession?

By George Raphael e-mail:gradonde@gmail.com

I was recently reading a book titled ‘An Introduction to Philosophy’ by W.Russ Pyne and came across a topic that differentiate what matter to us from what matters for us in all aspects of life. The author concluded that almost anything could matter to someone as long as s/he is concerned with it. And what matters to person is subjective depending on his or her perspective. For instance, football matters to some people but not others. On the other hand, what matters for someone is not entirely subjective and is not relative compared to what matters to us. Eating well and getting exercise matter for your health whether you prefer to do these things or not. For that reason, we don’t have liberty to pick what matter for our health according to our preferences.

In the same concept, it came to my mind that accountants are also expected to demonstrate behaviour and conduct that matters for their profession. In this regards, I have thought of some behaviours/actions to be observed by accountants who care for their profession.

Studying towards professional certification

Studying towards professional certification such as CPA, ACCA, CIMA or any other recognised certification should be the top priority for all accountants. This will give them privilege to be identified as accountants as we may know that this profession is regulated by the National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) which, among other things, prescribes minimum qualification and certification requirements for someone to be recognized as an accountant. Further, some sector regulators may set regulatory requirements that require accountants to have professional certification as a mandatory qualification to head audit or finance department. Definitely, this proves importance of professional certification for any accountant who wants to develop and advance in his or her career.

Complying with the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants

Professional accountants have the duty of serving public interest in performance of their roles and the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants establishes ethical requirements for professional accountants that guide their behaviour and conduct towards serving the public interest. Hence, professional accountants are required to have integrity, be objective, exercise professional competence and due care, maintain confidentiality and demonstrate professional behaviour. When the accountant complies with the code, s/he will be able to give clients or employers the best service that serves the purpose of serving public interest. It is worth noting that non-compliance with the code can results in penalties and sanctions from NBAA that may end up ruining professional accountants career prospects. Therefore, all accountants must ensure they live the Code without any exceptions and uphold the standards set for the profession.

Attending continuing professional development programmes

As part of compliance with the code, professional accountants are required by NBAA regulations to update their skills by achieving certain number of hours of Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

CPD programmes are aimed at enabling professional accountants to develop and maintain capabilities to perform competently in their role. Thus, professional accountants must attend these programmes in order to raise awareness, learn new topics and increase understanding of new development taking place in the accounting and business world.

Embracing digitisation and automation

In this era where most of business activities are revolving around digitisation and automation, professional accountants must ensure they cope with the speed of these changes and enhance their knowledge around technological innovations and inventions applicable to their profession so that to remain relevant and continue to offer excellent services to clients or employers. Accordingly, professional accountants must take keen interest in technology which will give them an edge and be able to add value to their clients or employers. From the current wave of digital transformation in both private and public sector, any accountant who disregards technological advancement will not be doing what matters for the profession.

Mentoring and coaching

Professional accountants especially those with more experience must take deliberate steps to provide coaching and mentoring to junior staff who have just completed professional examinations since passing examinations alone is not enough for someone to be competent in the field. This program whether incorporated in organization process or not, it is still an important process to develop sustainable succession plan in various organizations as coached and mentored individuals will develop interest in the profession and build technical, interpersonal and organization skills relevant for accounting role.

I request all experienced accounting processionals to take interest in this program which is also supported by NBAA to contribute to what matters for the profession.

With the view of caring for what matters for the profession, accountants should take conscious decision to avoid what matters to them individually when serving clients or employers, and ensure they demonstrate good practice that will result in delivery of the best services to all stakeholders. Commendable behaviours that will be shown by professional accountants will ultimately achieve the broader goal of serving the public interest. This is time for all professional accountants to take good care of the profession and make impact that will be felt by internal and external stakeholders who use their analysis, commentaries, information and reports for decision making.