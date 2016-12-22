By Karl Lyimo

A little more than two months ago, I read an interesting piece on the front page of a leading English daily published in Dar. Titled ‘The key missing link in economic growth story,’ the article stated that ‘stagnation of the agricultural sector is raising questions on the sustainability of the economic growth and the overall wellbeing of Tanzanians…’ ‘See The Citizen: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016].

‘How true,’ I said to myself at the time.

Then I went on to read that officials of the central Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have been “at pains to convince Tanzanians that, indeed, the country was enjoying economic growth!” (sic).

The officials reportedly “argue that, as the Economy grew at 5.5 per cent, and 7.9 per cent in the first and second Quarters of this year – and, with an average First-Half growth of 6.7 per cent – Tanzania is likely to attain an Annual growth of 7.2 per cent!”

Then: “What’s been missing in this robust economic growth story, however, is the key sector of Agriculture that includes Farming, Fishing, Forestry and Livestock-keeping… Economists argue that the growth in Agriculture at an average of 4 per cent in the last 20 years hasn’t lifted millions of Tanzanians out of poverty!”

Again, how true, I found myself mimicking myself!

But, why’d a sector that’s for long been widely-acknowledged as the ‘Backbone of the Economy’ – so acknowledged by the likes of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (1922-99), the founder of Tanzanian nationalism and iconic leader in the national, African and global contexts? Why’d Agriculture continue to stagnate – and worse – when the Nyerere Regime (1961-85) came out with such catchy developmental slogans as ‘Kilimo ni Uhai’ (or should that’ve been ‘Uhai ni Kilimo?’); ‘Kilimo ni Siasa’ (Siasa ni Kilimo?); ‘Kilimo cha Kufa na Kupona’ (Kilimo cha Kufa AU Kupona?)…

On August 3, 2008, the President of the Day, Jakaya Kikwete (2005-15) – ably aided by the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) – launched the ‘Kilimo Kwanza’ Initiative (‘Agriculture First’) intended to prioritize Agriculture... Reportedly, the underlying and overriding objective was to bring about a Green Revolution for Tanzania by Year-2015…

We’re all witness to the ‘Green-Revolution-that-NEVER –was!’ But, that’s a tale for another day…

The story here today’s about ‘Economic Growth’ vis-à-vis ‘Economic Development’… The two phrases mean two very different things – and the twain can never be equated or substituted one for the other!

That’s why, for instance, a country’s Economy may reportedly be ‘growing by leaps and bounds…’ But, that growth doesn’t impact the population at large. In other words: economic growth – be it real, imagined, or even artificially inflated – can’t, doesn’t, always mean progress in sustainable socio-economic developmental terms.

Never mind what ‘Establishment’ stakeholders with vested interests say – be they the Central Bank, Government Statisticians, the LOT!

The truth of the matter’s that, while ‘Economic Growth’ basically refers to an increase over time in a country`s real output of goods and services, or real output per capita income, ‘Economic Development’ implies an upward movement of the entire social system in terms of income, savings and investment – along with progressive institutional, technological and other changes in the socioeconomic structure of a given country!

Although Economic Growth does factor in Economic Development, it isn’t a sufficient condition of Economic Development.

Besides, Economic Growth isn’t a good measure of a country’s progress.

For one: it doesn’t take into account the size of the Black Economy that’s usually unrecorded – renamed the ‘Informal Economy’ out of political correctness. Nor does it take into account the depletion of a country’s resources – which might result in pollution, congestion, disease, etc, that negate human/economic development!