YOUR BUSINESS IS OUR BUSINESS: Economic impact of road accidents

By Karl Lyimo, israellyimo@yahoo.com

Most sadly, WHO says more than 1.25 million people die yearly from road vehicular accidents, while another 20-to-50 million suffer ‘non-fatal injuries’ – with many of them incurring assorted disabilities.

Even more disconcerting is that about 90 per cent of the world’s roads-related fatalities occur in low- and middle-income countries, even though they’ve only about 48 per cent of the world’s vehicles!

There’s more of that – which makes road accidents ‘bad business’ for Economies…

“Road traffic injuries cause considerable economic losses to individuals, families, relatives and close friends – as well as to nations at large. The losses mostly arise from medical costs, lost productivity for those killed or disabled, and family members who take time off salaried jobs or other productive activities to care for the victims.

That’s to say nothing of lost property, including the vehicles involved in accidents, property/goods being conveyed in them – and nearby buildings, etc., in cases of fire, impact, etc., arising therefrom.

Needless to lay it on thick, Tanzania is among the countries that’re seriously plagued by road accidents and related mishaps. It’s no stranger to the malady which has been causing deaths, injuries and property destruction right, left and centre. But, this isn’t to say that the authorities and other institutions have been sitting on their (official) hands as otherwise avoidable road accidents continue to take their undeserved toll! These include the very government itself and its development partners, as well as interested parties and well-wishers of the country’s welfare.According to Tanzania’s Traffic Police Commandant Fortunatus Musilimu, notable stakeholders in supporting efforts at tackling the menace every which way are spearheaded by the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra), Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL), Stanbic Bank, the Bus Owners Association of Tanzania (Boat), and the Driving School Owners Association of Tanzania (DSOAT). One tried, tested, true and now trusted way of combating road accidents is through public education programs – a modality that’s being most effectively implemented by the second-largest Tanzanian brewer, Serengeti Breweries Ltd (SBL).

Police Commander Musilimu has admitted as much –acknowledging that SBL has been supporting the police in educating Tanzanians on the dangers of drink-driving through it’s ‘Responsible Drinking’ campaign.

Drink-driving’s among the major causes of road accidents, Musilimu categorically states – adding: “we’ve been collaborating with SBL to educate the public that drinking and driving is dangerous – and, therefore, should be avoided at all costs.”It’s no wonder, then, that there’ve been drastic reductions in the ‘gory’ accidents statistics.

According to Mr Musilimu, while there were 9,856 road accidents that caused 3,256 deaths and 8,958 injuries in year-2016, those numbers fell to 5,310 accidents (46 per cent drop) 2,533 deaths (22 per cent drop) and 5,255 injuries (41 per cent drop) in 2017! Arguably, these phenomenal reductions in a single year largely resulted from SBL’s road safety campaign launched in late-2016. [See ‘Brewer launches don’t drink-and-drive campaign to reduce accidents;’ The Guardian-Tanzania, Nov. 4, 2016].

Explaining this, SBL’s Corporate Relations Director, John Wanyancha, says the brewer’s ‘Responsible Drinking Campaign’ is designed to promote road safety for all road users … reduce road carnage – and positively impact the lives of the people through increased awareness of responsible drinking.

Oh, how I sincerely wish other investors would take a leaf out of SBL’s book on Road Safety… Cheers!

