By Karl Lyimo

Two significant, ongoing agricultural programs in Tanzania aren’t as well-known as they deservedly should be.

One operates in the name and style of ‘Feed the Future Tanzania Horticulture Value Chain Activity-MBOGA NA MATUNDA’ (FTFT-MnM). The other is ‘Transforming African Agriculture,’ a project of the Nigeria-based International Institute of Tropical Agriculture’ (IITA).

IITA was launched in 1967 to “generate agricultural renovations that meet Africa’s most pressing challenges of hunger, malnutrition, poverty and natural resources degradation.

“Working with various partners across sub-Saharan Africa” – IITA says on its web – “we improve livelihoods; enhance food and nutrition security; increase employment, and preserve natural resources integrity (sic)…”

IITA is “a member of the CGIAR (formerly ‘Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research’), a global agriculture research partnership for a food-secure future.” Its research themes are “enhancing nutritional value; improving crops and livelihoods, and managing natural resources…” But, what’s of greater interest is the ‘Feed-the-Future-Tanzania’ program: a 4-year initiative (2017-2021) funded by USAID as a “US Government’s Global Hunger & Food Security Initiative to sustainably reduce global poverty and hunger.”

FTFT-MnM “focuses on increasing the productivity and profitability of horticulture value-chains, while integrating large numbers of women and youths as beneficiaries.” The main difference between IITA and FTFT-MnM is that, while the latter concentrates on horticulture – especially in value-chain activities – IITA claims to cover both agriculture and mining!

That’s more than a mouthful, one can arguably say – especially considering that Agriculture and Mining are crucial to socio-economic development when properly harnessed and tapped sustainably.

The FTFT-MnM project operates in four Tanzanian regions (Songwe, Morogoro, Iringa, Mbeya) and Zanzibar – and is projected to benefit more than 40,000 rural families in total, comprising 60 per cent women and 30 per cent youths. The ‘Activity’ is geared to more effectively transfer appropriate technologies and business skills to small farmers, including good agricultural practices (GAPs), with a view to systematically transforming the way that smallholders approach horticultural production and marketing.

It also strives to improve the nutrition status of Tanzanian mothers and children in particular. To those noble ends, FTFT-MnM conducts boot-camps that provide short, intensive, rigorous training courses for smallholder farmers. The training is formulated to cover the theory and practice in major GAPs areas…

It also operates transparently, publishing a widely-circulated ‘Monthly Update.’

Oh, there’re a bazillion agriculture-related programs across Tanzania – with some of them as old as the yonder hills, others dead or moribund, in terminal decline!

However, ‘FTFT-MnM’ takes the cake hands-down.

But, with only a four-year ‘lifespan’ – and designed to benefit 40,000 families at the end of it all – that may be good for Tanzania; but it’s also too little for Tanzanians!

Even assuming that an ‘extended family’ in Tanzania (much like the rest of Africa) comprises 40 mouths to feed, the 40,000 families envisaged in the program mean that only 1.6m persons would benefit from the current program.

Considering that Tanzania is home to 54.2 souls, which works out at some 1.355m extended families of 40 mouths each!