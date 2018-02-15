FRANCHISE: The Franchise E-Factor for strategic alliance

By Wambugu Wa Gichohi, E-mail: info@worldaheadafrica.com or wambugu.wagichohi@worldaheadafrica.com

As in marriage relationships, the strategic alliance between a franchisor and a franchisee has several phases, with distinct stages within each. Greg Nathan, an Australian corporate psychologist who has been both a franchisee and a franchisor has identified what is popularly known as “The Franchise E-Factor”. These phases are dependence, independence and interdependence, maturing in this order.

The marriage relationship starts at dependence where the franchisee depends on the franchisor for guidance and support, keen to learn franchisor’s business systems to realize own goals.

The relationship is usually very good, with constant communication on all issues to ensure the franchisee stays on course.

This phase has two distinct stages. In the “The glee” (honeymoon) stage, everyone is happy, communication is open and everyone works in unison towards a rewarding future.

The franchisee (new bride) is excited and highly optimistic about future prospects.

Lasting up to twelve months, it covers the (courting) lead up to finalizing arrangements to acquire the franchise. The relationship then enters “the fee” stage- positive or negative views from friends, relatives and business associates (with own opinions regarding franchising) influencing the attitude of the franchisee.

The franchisee is still dependant on the franchisor for guidance but cracks start appearing, post-honeymoon. Like the spouse who starts questioning the partner for coming home late, the franchisee starts getting sensitive and concerned about the fees paid to the franchisor. As they become more commercially astute, franchisees become skeptical about importance of the franchisor, start questioning the services they receive and start thinking how the fees can best benefit their business-excluding the franchisor.

In the independence phase franchisees gain experience and desire for independence sets in. The wife starts going out “with the girls”.

In “the me” stage of this phase, the cracks develop into hard knocks as the drive for independence asserts itself and franchisees conclude that their success is mainly due to own efforts, playing down the franchisor.

When things go well they take credit yet blame the franchisor when all go wrong! Franchisees become self-centered and proud of themselves, playing down own deficiencies when struggling.

In “the free” stage, the spouses start fighting. The house needs prayers! Franchisees demonstrate need to break free off the franchise system, claiming their competence, asserting independence thereby testing the franchise system’s boundaries.

They’ve become cynical, questioning the franchisor’s motives and challenging reasons behind innovations. They may even change their business strategy!

Conflicts cannot be ignored and as the relationship matures into interdependence phase the spouses sit to reason for their common future, but some marriages break here. In “the see” stage, marriage counselors (normally the Franchise Association) reconcile the spouses who now understand each other and respect each other’s viewpoint through frank and open discussions.