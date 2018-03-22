Family businesses: Listing opportunity for stock markets

By Moremi Marwa

We ended this column last week by asking a question as to what categorises a family business.

According to the World Federation of Exchange recent report, family business may be expressed in a variety of ways, though typically includes elements of: (i) ownership: where the founding family has a reasonable ownership stake and the family do exert control through a majority stake in the company; and (ii) management: where the controlling family is involved in the management of the company, generally through family members holding senior management or key decision-making roles within the firm.

As I indicated in the last week’s article, today’s piece will offer some recommendation on how we can strike a balance between meeting “family-related business uniqueness” while at the same time encouraging them to pursue the attractiveness of public money and listing into the stock exchange, for efficiency and sustainability of their businesses. We understand that in most family-run businesses, companies are not simply investments. Actually they are also a source of income and professional realisation of current and future family generations — many families that I talk to are in the position that the family expects future generations to participate in the ownership and running of the business.

We also understand that owners/managers of family businesses do extract significant non-financial benefits from owning and administering a family firm and therefore place a premium on maintaining control over the company and having family members involved. Given these kinds of understanding — that family firms are source of economic stability and professional realisation for families over generations to come, and that family owners/managers naturally prefers that the firm continues to exist beyond their own direct involvement with the firm — some families therefore, do adopt long term, multi-generational outlook of their companies aimed at ensuring the continuity of the firm — despite the fact that this may sometimes negatively impact the firm and how it is run.

Again, given the emotional and strong sense of attachment that family members may have towards the business, especially when the business produces positive economic results, such attachment reinforces the family’s reluctance to dilute control, and sometimes such aspects induce them to be more risk averse or stimulate members of the family to have strong cohesion among them when they mutually run the company.

And then of course there is a whole issue of cases where family values, which in most cases do underlie family conducts, extend into defining of the firm as a whole, including some situational cases where the traditional expectations of profit maximisation is not one of the top priorities in characterising the way the business is run as well as the general conduct around the business management — cases where the desire to maintain control of the firm outweighs the more standard economic considerations.

Now, all these above together, where/what may be the capital markets proposition and opportunity for such businesses? The truth is, while family businesses differ from other businesses in several ways, they are also motivated by many of the same entrepreneurial motivations, as the case for non-family businesses. For example, retaining of control, resenting the level of external scrutiny, challenges to comply with good governance principles — these factors make businesses, whether family or non-family to perceive going public as a threat to their authority, independence, identity and values.

However, many companies and families that managed to overcome these concerns, and once they have overcame such concerns to the point of listing considerations, then it is in such moments when reasons for going public and being listed in the stock market become so strong. Considerations such as obtaining funding at cheaper terms, funding long-term projects and enable further growth and expansion of business, ensure stability of business, increasing visibility, brand awareness and affirming their competitive advantage, providing business new opportunities, benefiting from fiscal incentives, among other benefits because so attractive to the extent of exceeding concerns over the desire of ownership, control, strong paternalistic characteristics and distrust of outsiders.

To facilitate the competing motivations the stock exchange and the whole eco-system of capital markets need to consider to explicitly align SMEs and family firms in our listing strategy: addressing issues like adjusting the free-float requirements or strong demands of corporate governance requirements which discourages listing of family businesses.

We need to consider adopting modified requirements specifically aimed at family business, for example allowing issuance and listing of dual-share structures (having multiple classes of shares — some of which with more control and voting rights even though they may carry low financial interests) — these that may make listing less challenging for family firms — as it is family firms tends to prefer financing choices that do not open them to external control. This is what translates into preference for use of internally generated funds (such as retained earnings), or preference for debt financing (such as bank funding, and other financial institutions’ loans over equity). Yes, some family firms when are so much in need for equity financing; they would rather have it in the form of private equity, or venture capital fund or even crowdfunding — but not in the listed form.

So, in addition to addressing the concern about loss of control, the other aspect that, we, at the stock exchange and the capital markets in general can do in order to attract family firms in our space is to address the concerns around strictness in listing requirements, compliance to continuous listing obligations as well as the amount of paperwork and prospectuses’ content requirements.