Farmers enjoy benefits of enriched sweet potatoes

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Chato. Sweet potatoes have been traditionally grown and consumed in Tanzania.

However, fortified potatoes have attracted a lot of interest in recent years as consumers become healthier and growers increase incomes.

Being rich in beta-Carotene, the potatoes have been effective in combating malnutrition.

They have vitamins A, C, B1, B2, B3, B5, BC and K and minerals such as iron, potassium, manganese, calcium, sodium and folate as well as proteins.

The fortification has been done by the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) in cooperation with Ukiriguru Agricultural Research Institute of Mwanza.

The seedlings have been distributed in Lake Zone regions.

Among the groups that have benefited from the project is Muungano at Kibehe Village at Kigongo Ward in Chato, Geita.

The group was established in 2010.

Kigongo Ward field officer Edmund Mwangoa says the group has been growing Kabode and Naspot sweet potato varieties.

“The group has 28 members: 16 being men and 12 women. They initially grew cassava varieties known as Mkombozi, Meremeta na Kyaka which are resistant to pests.”

However, in 2017 they received Kabode and Naspoti sweet potato varieties from ARI Ukiriguru.

“Given the richness of nutrients found in the sweet potatoes we hope they could be marketable to primary and secondary schools,” according to Mr Mwangoa.

The group also generates money through selling seedlings. However, some people have been stealing the seedlings.

The group members would like to be trained in value addition.

One of the members, Ms Imelda Kokusiima, has been processing potatoes to get flour for making porridge, cakes and buns. “After peeling potatoes we cut them into chips, dry them under shades to protect nutrients. Then we crush to make flour for making various types of bites.” A kilo of potato flour is Sh1,500. Ms Kokusiima is happy that people are interested in the flour because it is nutritious. However, demand for flour is higher than supply and producers are ill-equipped to meet customers’ needs.

The Costech director of Social Science, Dr Joyce Nyoni, says the intention is to distribute technology to the community through field trial plots.

“Our research would be nothing if it remains in laboratory.”

According to her, the community would get nutrients and raise earnings by selling seedlings and potato products. “Children who were given drops of vitamin A will now get it by consuming sweet potatoes.”

ARI Ukiriguru researcher Isabella Mrema says after producing seedlings they distribute them to communities. “Our task is to link the research institute and the communities, through groups in villages, which have field trial plots for demonstration and for distribution for other groups and individuals.”