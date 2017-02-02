Farmers seek review on clove marketing law

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Producers of cloves in Zanzibar are advocating for some reforms in the product regulation as it seeks to fully liberalise the marketing structure.

Zanzibar Clove Producers Organisation (Zacpo) says the current marketing system, laws and regulations have caused farmers to significantly reduce production and investment.

Zacpo executive director Abubakar Ali says under the current system, market is solely controlled by the Zanzibar State Trading Corporation (ZSTC) which unnecessarily adds overhead costs which eat in the producers’ income.

“The overhead costs of ZSTC should come down to producers. The issue here is that producers of crops like cashew nuts from Tanzania mainland sell their produce through a free market and the government gets its share from the taxes,” says Mr Ali.

“I think the problem with the government of Zanzibar is that it suspects to lose revenue from clove trading. We now want to conduct a study that will allay all these fears,” he adds.

ZSTC is a government institution which was established under the Public Enterprise Decree No. 39 of 1966 through Zanzibar State Trading Order Section 2(1) of 1968.

The corporation was established to replace the functions of the Clove Growers Association (CGA). However, ZSTC was specifically charged with responsibilities of clove development, processing essential oils and other agricultural produce as well as conducting all necessary business in connection with the supply and distribution of national commercial crops.

Zanzibar relies heavily on the clove sector to generate resources for its socio-economic development particularly the generation of foreign exchange and balance of trade.

Due to that fact, the government decided to take all the efforts and means to revive, strengthen, and further develop the ZSTC to make clove increasingly productive, profitable and globally competitive.

According to the Zanzibar Agricultural Transformation for Sustainable Development, 2010-2020 policy, cloves have been a major foreign exchange earner in Zanzibar for the last 150 years.

Clove is not only a crucial cash crop grown primarily for export where 50 per cent of Zanzibar foreign exchange is derived from it but also the clove sector is a source of cash income for the majority of people in rural areas. As reported by the Zanzibar crops survey of 2008 the total of 8,139 households planted the crop on 4,972 hectares in all district except south district.

In 1968 Zanzibar proclaimed and provided a legal authority to the state corporation ZSTC as sole buyer and exporter of cloves and its related products.

However, Zacpo wants to change this arguing that it is a stumbling block for implementation of the Zanzibar Clove Development Strategy which includes clove marketing.

Zacpo is advocating for a liberalised clove industry “for benefits of the Zanzibar economy.”

“The market structure for any agricultural product has implications for its price and quality, the distribution of income among different market actors, including farmers. It has implications also for export performance,” says Mr Ali.

According to him, in 2003/2004, the government of Zanzibar introduced “New Agricultural Policy” in which it clearly stated that privatisation of agricultural parastatals was one of the ultimate goals of the government by gradually moving away from directly carrying out production, processing and marketing activities in the agricultural sector with a time table to achieve these objectives by the year 2007.

Zacpo is a private sector organisation with the main objective of advocating and lobbying for improved policies, laws and regulations to support productions and marketing of cloves in Zanzibar. It wishes to advocate for the amendment of the laws particularly those ones which can prompt or lead to liberalization of clove marketing.

Zacpo is convinced that the participation of private sector in clove marketing will activate investment in clove replanting and management, leading to an increase in revenue yields.

Tanzania generated $54.3 million from clove exports in the year ending October 2016 compared with $19.7 million recorded during the previous year, according to the Bank of Tanzania.

However, its price in the world market slightly declined during the year as there was a weak global demand for the product.

Zanzibar’s value of exported goods and services had improved to $251.8 million in the year ended October 2016 compared with $151.9 million recorded in October 2015.

The Portuguese and Chinese introduced spices such as garlic, cacao and chili to the islands several centuries ago.

But it was the Omani Sultan Seyyid Said -- upon moving the capital of his empire Stone Town in 1840 -- who fully exploited the potential of Zanzibar’s tropical climate and incredibly fertile soil.

The Sultan mandated the establishment of clove plantations on both public and private lands and forced Zanzibar’s slave population to grow and harvest the crops, fashioning the less than 1,000-square-mile archipelago into the world’s single largest cloves producer.

Cloves were traded like gold at the time -- a staple prized not only for taste but as a common method of curing and preserving meats long before the advent of the refrigerator.

While cloves remain the archipelago’s leading domestic and economic product, its production numbers have been surpassed by other mega-suppliers such as Indonesia and Madagascar.