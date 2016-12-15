Floating of Sh200bn wastewater treatment plant tender awaited

Dar es Salaam. The government will float a tender for constructing a Sh200 billion wastewater treatment plant here before the end of this financial year.

“The aim is to improve sanitation in Dar es Salaam. The project is being supported by South Korea. It will be cleaning waste water for industrial uses and farm uses such as irrigation and fertilisers,” said Water and Irrigation minister Gerson Lwenge.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a recent meeting on the second phase of Water Sector Development Programme (WSDPII).

Natural fertilisers extracted from waste water are expected to contribute to urban farming, he said.

According to him, the project is under the WSDPII which has added two goals: improving sanitation services in urban areas and improving status of hygiene in rural and urban areas.

The first phase of the programme had four goals: increasing access to clean and safe water in rural and urban areas, improving water quality management through community involvement, ensuring management of water resources and strengthening capacity of institutions dealing with delivery of water services.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr Mbogo Futakamba, told the meeting that the government had put emphasis on increasing investment for improving sanitation in urban areas under the second phase of the programme implementation.

“Under the second phase which has started this year and is set to end in 2025, we will mobilise more investors to invest in improving sanitation. More projects for such purpose will be established.”

Poor sanitation has been causing frequent outbreaks of cholera in Dar es Salaam.

According to this year’s study by the Department of Urban Planning at Ardhi University, the poor have been incurring bigger cost of wastewater discharge than the rich in unplanned settlements.

The envisaged project will focus more attention to the poor than to the rich, according to researchers on urban planning.