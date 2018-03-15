Franchise: Ethical franchising; code of ethics

By Wambugu Wa Gichohi, E-mail: info@worldaheadafrica.com or wambugu.wagichohi@worldaheadafrica.com

Discussion of Franchising Code of Ethics helps readers know whether or not franchises offered to them follow international best practices.

I have seen franchise agreement terms that do not offer franchisees viable exit options, leaving them to act unethically to trigger the franchisor to terminate.

I have been offered a seemingly lucrative franchise for travel in private jets linked to ownership of prime property in UK and the only reason I did not invest is when the “franchisor” stammered about association membership. This saved me $50,000-it was a well-crafted con-game. While membership to an association is voluntary, franchisors who are members of one are more ethical than those not bound by an association’s Code.

The World Franchise Council-WFC-is the World’s Association of national franchise associations, currently standing at 43. The only African members are South Africa and Egypt. Over the years, WFC has developed and continuously updates a Code of Ethics to offer international best practice guide to franchising, in light of its stand against over-legislation of the sector by governments, instead favoring sector players to regulate themselves based on what works and what doesn’t in their locale.

And even where minimum legislation is required, WFC has a consensus on a Model Law of franchising at UNIDROIT, the international institution on organization of private law. The Code forms the basis on which franchise associations are the preferred self-regulatory mechanism for the sector.

Compilation of WFC’s “Principles of Ethics for Franchising” was greatly influenced by the European Code of Ethics for Franchising. WFC’s member associations commit, on joining, to respect and promote these principles.

In the absence of active franchise associations in East Africa, the Franchise Association of South Africa-FASA-is the nearest we can explore provisions of the Code -with due acknowledgement herewith.

Indeed, it is FASA’s Code of Ethics and Business Practice from which the said inactive franchise associations here borrowed content during formation.

The document contains nine clauses which upcoming articles will unpack for readers to appreciate how ethics contribute to successful franchising.

Clause 1 is a preamble giving a background to FASA’s commitment to ethics. It defines FASA as an independent body constituted and supported by its members, aiming to ensure that they practice the highest standard of ethics and fair business practices in franchising and to develop and expand the business environment for franchising in SA.

Its membership conforms to local and international practices and are acknowledged by the public as such.

As a full member of the World Franchise Council, FASA’s code reflects the collective beliefs of all FASA members with respect to the manner in which franchise relationships must be established, structured and implemented.

The purpose of the Code is to ensure a system of self-regulation and compliance with applicable laws in public interest and that of members.