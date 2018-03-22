Franchise: How Code of Ethics guides franchising

Clause 3 defines terms used in the document. Salient are “Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI)-the document giving legal status to FASA, “Membership”-as defined in the MOI and has these categories- “Franchisor Member”, “Franchisee Member” and “Service Provider Member” being any FASA member registered in the relevant category from time to time in terms of the MOI. “Approved Supplier”- one from whom a franchisor member requires any of its Franchises to acquire or purchase any products or services. “Disclosure Document” is a disclosure document complying with the Code, any annexure thereto and any applicable law that prescribes the form or the content of a disclosure document to be given to a prospective franchisee. Separate articles will discuss the contents of this document in detail and those of a “Franchise Agreement” defined under the Code as an agreement, between a Franchisor Member and any other party in which, for consideration paid, or to be paid by such other party to the Franchisor Member, the Franchisor Member grants such other party the right to carry on business under a system or marketing plan substantially determined or controlled by the Franchisor Member or an associate of the Franchisor Member. Further, an agreement as is one in which the operation of the business of such other party will be substantially or materially associated with advertising schemes or programs or one or more trade-marks, commercial symbols or logos or any similar marketing, branding, labeling or devices, or any combination of such schemes, programs or devices that are conducted, owned, used or licensed by the Franchisor Member or an associate of the Franchisor Member; and one that governs the business relationship between the Franchisor Member and such other party, including the relationship between them with respect to the goods or services to be supplied to such other party by or at the direction of the Franchisor Member or an associate of the Franchisor Member.