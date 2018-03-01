FRANCHISE: Franchising for cultural integration and youth jobs

By Wambugu Wa Gichohi , E-mail: info@worldaheadafrica.com or franchising@eabc-online.com

All African communities have cultural values which they express through various media such as dress, dance, folklore etc.



Watching the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta recently, the prolific dance by the Rwandese dance troupe- which I had seen a few weeks earlier at a RwandAir-sponsored golf dinner at Uganda Golf Club- set me thinking, spurring creativity on how to use traditional dance to integrate East Africa.

In the process, we would open up our culture to the world and economically empower our youth.

Visit any leading tourist hotel in top tourist spots in East Africa and you will know what I mean. Most have in their entertainment menu traditional dances from communities around the facility- the Maasai, Nyarwanda, Baganda, Wazaramo dances, name them. The Safari Cats at Nairobi Safari Park Hotel come close to what I am leading to as they perform dances from different communities, albeit modified with some modernity. Youth jobs creation and cultural integration of East Africa, and indeed Africa, could be accelerated through franchising- yes, the same concept that businesses use to grow. It starts with protection of every community’s Intellectual Property (IP) found in their culture.

Under IP law, collective trade marks are used to protect innovations owned communally. Trustees of each community would brand each unique item of their culture, e.g. Jumping Maasai dance, Maasai shuka, Gikuyu dress etc. They would then register collective trade marks for each.

For dances, they would also register copyrights for specific dance moves, words, sounds and anything else that is unique to the dance. They would also register designs for the instruments.

Each country in East Africa has an IP office where this can easily be done, guided by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Armed with this registration, communities would be ready to conquer the world, just like businesses do through franchising.

Using the example of the Rwandese dance troupe, they would perfect everything Rwandese for which they hold IP, performing in tourist hotels in Rwanda. Performing youth groups, akin to Nyumba ya Sanaa in Dar es Salaam, wishing to perform the dance outside Rwanda would apply and pay for a franchise. On admission as a franchisee they would be trained to perform the dance and everything that goes with the franchise. They would apply for multiple franchises from Trustees of different communities. They would sign performing contracts with tourist hotels in their territories, where they would keep guests entertained throughout the week with dances from different communities across EAC.

The more innovative ones would stage dances in national theatres and such other open areas where, in the process of performing, they would spread the culture of communities from whom they hold the franchises.

Better returns await those who would dare to take the dance to the world through carefully selected venues in Europe, America, Australia, Asia etc. This would help create jobs and integrate us culturally. These ideas need quick action from community trustees and our governments, otherwise our culture will soon belong to someone else.

The writer is a franchise consultant helping indigenous East African brands to franchise, multinational brands to settle in the region and governmnents to create a franchise-friendly business environment.