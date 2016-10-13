By Karl Lyimo

Two recent news reports prompted this business palaver. One was published in a Dar es Salaam-based broadsheet, ‘The Guardian’ [], on October 7 this year, titled ‘First white GM maize trial now in progress in Dodoma.’

The second, by Erin Brodwin – titled ‘Monsanto may’ve just ended the war on GMOs’ – was published on Sept. 22, 2016 by ‘Business Insider, a fast-growing business site launched in 2007. ’[].

For all practical purposes, both articles ‘talked’ about the same subject-matter: genetically-modified organisms (GMOs). A GMO is ‘a plant, animal, microorganism or other organism whose genetic makeup has been modified using recombinant DNA methods (gene splicing), gene modification or transgenic technology.’

In other words, ‘GMOs are the result of laboratory processes where genes from the DNA of one species are extracted and artificially forced into those of unrelated plants or animals. The foreign genes may come from bacteria, viruses, insects, animals… Even humans!

‘This relatively new science creates unstable combinations of plant, animal, bacterial and viral genes that don’t occur in Nature or through traditional crossbreeding methods…’ [gmo-facts/what-is-gmo/>].

We’re also helpfully told that ‘genetic modification affects many of the products we consume daily. The number of GMOs for commercial use grows yearly…’

So, this ‘relatively new science’ has caused a lot of kerfuffle the world over, with Big Multinationals like Monsanto doing all they can every which way to force genetically-modified foods down our thrapples. This is regardless of the global consequences – not only in terms of environmental destruction, but also playing Merry Hell with human health and well-being!

In the event, activists in environmental protection and conservation, as well as others in Human Rights and related issues, fight tooth and nail, fang and claw, to ensure that the hydra-headed GMOs monster remains in laboratory crucibles for eternity!

Champions of Organic Farming and related activities shout themselves hoarse in promoting ways and means of methodically producing crops and livestock in ‘an integrated farming system that strives for sustainability, enhancement of soil fertility and biological diversity whilst – with rare exceptions – prohibiting synthetic pesticides and fertilisers, antibiotics, GMOs, and growth hormones.’ [/en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organic_farming>].

For years upon decades, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania were most wary of dabbling in genetically-modified crops, insisting on plodding along steadily but surely with organic farming.

Then folk somewhere dreamed up a ‘Water-Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA) project in March 2008 – ostensibly to develop drought-tolerant and insect-protected maize that’d be available royalty-free to smallholder farmers in much of sub-Sahara Africa.

We’re told that ‘Monsanto Company contributed germplasm to the project, and intends to donate biotechnology-derived proprietary traits to this project…’

Monsanto again? I don’t get it!

Anyway, what with one thing leading to another, seems Tanzania has finally succumbed to the ‘Monsanto Bug!’

As The Guardian-Dar tells us: ‘the Govt. has begun trial of a genetically-modified white maize strain at its research farms in Makutopora, Dodoma Region, with the aim of going into full-scale commercial production of the species in a few years to come…’

Ye gods!

Then Business Insider drops the pin with a CLANG!

‘The next genetically-modified food you eat probably won’t be a GMO… It’ll be made using CRISPR, a new technique that lets scientists tweak the DNA of produce so that it can do things like survive drought. Using CRISPR, an agriculture company can get around the restrictions on GMOs, and the opposition to them — because a crop altered using CRISPR isn’t technically a GMO at all!

Really?

CRISPR – which could ostensibly ‘end the war on GMOs’ – stands for ‘Clustered Regularly-Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats.’ Aren’t they trying to blind us with Science?

Is that a Trojan Horse tactic with a ‘Monsanto-in-WEMA Dressing’ coming in through the backdoor, probably with the help of an ‘inside-jobber’ at Makutopora? I don’t know!

Are GMOs and CRISPRs not little more than Hobson’s Choice?