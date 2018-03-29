Give innovation top priority in industrialisation: CEO

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government’s agenda of becoming an industrialized country by 2025, can only become a reality if innovation is given precedence.

That is why the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology

(Costech) through Dar Technohama Incubator (DTBi) focuses on promoting innovation and technology entrepreneurship through capacity building and skill development for the youth by nurturing them with entrepreneurial skills.

With this in mind, a young innovator Kilimo Point CEO Rogers Urio said he has come up with a platform that enables farmer’s access information on agriculture markets, inputs as well as investment.

“I came up with the idea, during my first year in university in 2014 by putting up web base application that connects farmers to vital information that will try to put an end to their challenges,” he said.

He said, the platform which can be accessed via online, and also through small messages SMS for farmers who are not on line. Adding that through the medium farmers are able to relay their needs as well as access available information.

However, he said that since some of the farmers cannot access both the mediums, they also go physically to collect information from the farmers as well as inform them of the opportunities.

According to him, so far they have been able to reach farmers in Morogoro and Bagamoyo who have been connected to markets for their produce, farming inputs and investors who are ready to invest in their products for purchase.

He noted that they plan to roll out the programme countrywide, but will do that depending on its success.

On his part another innovator, a second year student at Ardhi University said he has innovated a website that ensures parents even those in remote areas are able to access their child school information straight from the website direct to their phones via short messages (SMS).

The website dubbed scholar dream with ID scholadream.com is now being accessed by at least 10 schools in the country while other 210 have downloaded the application ready for use.

Scholar dream CEO Amani Ghachocha said he came up with the idea when he joined Ardhi University two years ago and witnessed the chaos facing students in accessing relevant information timely.

“I then came up with an idea that will enable schools have own website that collects all relevant information in one place and the management communicates with parents via the website straight to their mobile phone,” he said.

He noted that the website enables the school management to collect all vital information and process it for sharing thereby enabling parents receive school report cards, information on school fees among others as well as child development via the sms.

He named some of the schools accessing the website as Brothers Font of Academy, Blooming Birds Elementary School and Geta Day Care and Kindergarten school among others.

Meanwhile, Costech senior researcher, Dr Dugushulu Mafunda said costech receives youth in various stages of their innovations.

He said they empower innovators with access to information and networks that they need in order to develop civic technology that enables them create solutions to local governance challenges through leveraging ICT,

However he noted that some of the youths are from universities who are well trained and skilled and only need mentorship to enable their innovation reach the market.

However he noted that the other group is at a grassroots level of innovators who have not completed studies but have good ideas, and therefore need extra mentorship and coaching to enable them develop their ideas and reach the market.

He said since the programmes started in 1986 and since then Costech has made a great contribution in ICT innovation that aim to improve the country’s development.