Govt plans to set up industrial bank

Dar es Salaam. There is a ray of optimism among some business community members as the government is planning to establish industrial development bank to address the challenge of capital.

However, those from the agriculture sector say having a bank doesn’t guarantee access to credit by the particular sector as sometimes just a segment of the sector is covered.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Adelhelm Meru, announced last week that the establishment of the bank was in the initial stages and aims to speed up investment flow and loans for industrial development.

He was giving his closing remarks of the first Tanzanian Industrial Exhibitions held at the Julius Nyerere grounds famously known as Sabasaba along Kilwa Road.

Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Non State Actors Forum (Ansaf) Mr Audax Rukonge says Tanzania has many commercial banks but they are characterized by stringent conditions, bureaucracy and have higher interest rates compared with those of other countries.

“It’s good to have many banks which offer competitive packages. About 90 per cent of the loans which go to agriculture cover processing…what about agriculture production? What will the industries process” he says.

He says the government should mobilise the private sector to establish agriculture lending and create a better business environment for them.

The director of policy and advocacy with the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) Mr Hussein Kamote said investment in the sector needed huge capital of which is difficult for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to source from commercial banks.

According to the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), to establish a factory one requires a start-up capital of at least $100,000 (about) Sh200 million.

“Having a bank specific for industrial development has for a long time been our cry. It is a commendable move if the government will walk the talks on its plans to enhance the access to credit,” said Mr Kamote.

He called on the government to spearhead the set -up of the bank as it was done to the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), to promote the performance of the manufacturing sector.

However, Mr Kamote warned that the effectiveness of the bank in delivering its goal would be determined by the amount of capital to be injected into the bank.

He was once quoted by the media as saying that at least Sh1 trillion was needed to set up the bank if the potential of industrial sector was to be realized.

The sector generates 264,223 jobs according to the 2013 Industrial Production Census report, which was launched in October this year.

It also contributes around 25 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), and experienced an average annual growth of 8 per cent over the past five years. However, Mr Kamote cautioned that one industrial bank was not enough for solving the capital problem within a short period of time, for it to have more contribution to the country’s economy.

“If we are real to address the problem, we should have at least three industrial banks to compete, or, the problem will still be there, being driven by bureaucracy,” he noted.

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) executive director Mr Godfrey Simbeye applauded the plans saying if implemented, it would expand local manufacturing industries.

“Our local industries can’t expand with commercial loans but long term finance from development financial institutions,” Mr Simbeye pointed out.

Access to capital is still a challenge in Tanzanian financial markets given that commercial lenders offer short-term loans, which compels SMEs to pay it even before reaching a point of breaking even, according to him.

Players, he said, needed principal financial institutions for the promotion, financing and development of the Sector.

He said the available development financial institutions; TIB Development Bank and TADB had no unique designed products and services to meet the needs of the sector.

“Our development financial institutions, are undercapitalized .They are unable to offer loans to a huge number of industrial actors. This therefore leaves local industries at stake,” he said.

According to the five-year development plan, TIB needed a total of Sh500 billion to execute various development projects and the government was to disburse Sh100 billion every year since 2010.

But it has been reportedly out of Sh100 billion, the government is currently only injecting Sh30 billion annually to boost the bank’s financing capacity.

The script was the same to TADB; with the bank’s managing director Mr Thomas Samkyi recently quoted by a section of local media as saying the bank was short of capital to cover all regions.

The bank’s loan application stood at over Sh70 billion while its capital is Sh60 billion.

“Local industries are the ones to feel the pinch of under-capitalization as they could not compete with foreign investors,” the TPSF boss said.

Investors from abroad are sure of sourcing capital from their home countries at lower interest rates compared with local investors whose interest rates go up to above 20 per cent, according to him.

If the plans of setting-up the bank came true, it would therefore protect local industries by reducing imports and hence avoid loss in revenue, attributed to under-evaluation.

Speaking during the official opening of the five-day Tanzanian Industrial Exhibitions, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Charles Mwijage said the government was losing Sh317 billion in import duty scam.

“Up to October this year, we lost at least Sh317 billion in revenue due to unscrupulous importers who were undervaluing goods to evade tax,” he said.

Mr Mwijage said the amount was too huge and it is high time the government concentrated on setting up industries to avoid imports.

According to the 2013 Industrial Production Census report launched in October this year, a total of industries during the period under review stood at 49,000.

Currently there are about 50,656 industries according to Minister Mwijage.