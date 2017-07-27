Govt to purchase trawler

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government will buy a trawler for hire, Deep Sea Fishing Authority (DSFA) fisheries inspector Mary Nkomola told the BusinessWeek.

According to her, that is in line with the National Fisheries Policy of 2015 aims at developing a competitive and efficient fisheries sector that contributes to food security and the national economy.

Experts say small-scale fishermen catch around 55,000 tonnes of fish annually.

Ms Nkomola said the problem was due to lack of equipment to fish in the deep sea and exclusive economic zone.

According to her, most fishing in the deep sea and exclusive economic zone is done by Japanese, Indian, French and Chinese companies.

DSFA licensing official Peter Shumula said the plans are in initial stages as discussions were going on with responsible institutions.

He also said the government would also enhance security.

“The plan to purchase the ship is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon by the minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries,” he said.

Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute lecturer Akida Abdu hailed the move to improve fishing. “We need ships because our waters have a high potential, which needs full and judicious exploitation.”

He said Tanzania had never benefited accordingly economically, in employment creation and security from the use of foreign ships.

He believes that with opportunities offered by the Indian Ocean and other water resources, the future of the blue economy -- a label now commonly used in the contexts of economics, agriculture, and conservation – is bright.

According to a 2016 survey, the number of fishermen rose from 36,321 in 2009 to 54,511 in 2016.

Mr Shumula is optimistic that the number of fishermen will increase further as fishing gear is improved and more capital is obtained to buy modern vessels.