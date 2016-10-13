By Ketan Shah

Insurance is an ancient profession and something of a paradox- it is an intangible product that is bought and sold on the basis of a promise – globally and regionally it contributes to GDP but also has a key indirect role of offering protection of assets and people.

Yet it also carries a number of myths in East Africa- it is only for the middle/upper classes, it is too expensive, it is only available in cities, it is not accessible…

Tanzania’s insurance sector is the youngest liberalised market in East Africa and is continuing to enjoy steady growth through increased gross written premiums and premium density. This Gross Written Premiums mix remains dominated by nonlife/short term insurance. However insurance penetration remains low at under one per cent and there remains a large number of financially excluded people with no access to insurance.

East Africa in a wider context mirrors Tanzania – huge potential for growth through unlocking access through the young population, the emerging middle class, increased smart phone penetration, the start-ups and insure-tech developments, infra-structure projects and developing local content and capacity whilst balancing the need for Foreign Direct Investment.

Global regulatory changes are also driving local changes and there is a concerted focus on enhancing regulation and protection through better solvency of insurers, better conduct and advanced customer centricity.

These changes are playing off against constant challenges- fraud, lack of awareness about insurance and information asymmetry, a trust deficit gap, stagnated distribution platforms and a lack of affordability; and a skills gap.

A key enabler to ensure the sleeping giant that is East Africa can awaken is partnerships and collaboration to build this capacity, education and close gaps. This is therefore part of the transformation journey for insurance.

Tanzania is leading the way. On Friday 23 September 2016, KPMG sponsored second annual Tanzanian Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Zanzibar, where almost 100 insurance brokers, insurers, and stakeholders including the Commissioner of Insurance and the Minister of Finance assembled to discuss on how to achieve excellence in the sector. This was an encouraging conference focusing on the changes and challenges and at the heart of this conference was collaboration and how to work together to transform.

There is a collective responsibility of every organisation in the sector value chain to promote better conduct, skills and confidence- agent and brokers must constantly look at simple and effective ways to reach the wider uninsured population, insurers must strive to service the consumer more efficiently and all must adhere to regulatory changes; the regulator must continue to act as a driver for change and service providers must invest and support the value chain.

TIBA itself is investing in capacity building training for their members to increase knowledge both locally and globally as well as building trust, innovation, disruption and confidence. Their partnership with the Institute of finance management (IFM) also helps to motivate students and provides the first exposures and footsteps into the professional world through internships.

As long as these types of partnerships continue and develop, the sector will be walking in the right direction and with so much opportunity the future is bright.

It is not without challenges and more change is inevitable - we will see continued enhanced regulation that will push insurers and agents/brokers, we will see more regional mergers and acquisitions, we will see more consolidation.

The combination of developing new products, increasing access, closing trust deficit gaps and building local content and talent will be balanced against wider value chain support and some FDI. The key is to leapfrog successes from other emerging markets and learn from their mistakes and to invest time and money into sustainable partnerships.