Insurers warned against foul play

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Insurance companies have been warned against charging lower than the set premiums.

The regulator said such companies risk being delicensed.

The warning follows complaints that some companies were charging customers below 3.5 per cent of the value of motor vehicles, discouraging fair competition.

The Commissioner of Insurance, Mr Israel Kamuzora, said charging lower rates than set premiums was eroding profitability and attractiveness of the country’s business. “This is a serious problem, which won’t be tolerated. We won’t spare unscrupulous companies.”

He cited 2013 data that showed only 13 per cent of Tanzanians were covered by insurance services.

He told BusinessWeek after officiating at the 19th annual insurance week here.

Increased competition in the industry has forced some insurance companies to resort to undercutting as a strategy to attract customers.

The number of licensed insurance firms increased from 27 last year to 38 firms.

Premium undercutting results in revenue loss that weakens the insurers’ ability to settle claims promptly, ultimately eroding business confidence and entrenching negative perception of the industry among consumers, Mr Kamuzora cautioned.

Jubilee Insurance assistant manager Elieth Kileo said many insurers had adoped the unconventional strategy of undercutting premiums to attract customers.

“Undercutting has become the order of the day; we should be self-disciplined and make sure that we charge the right rates so that we should be able to put the customer back where he or she was before disaster happened.”

She warned: “If you carry too many benefits to the client without taking the necessary premiums and there is a claim, you will find yourself at stake, the challenge of which we have to seriously look at it or else the industry is doomed.”

She linked rate undercutting to low money circulation, of which forced customers to shift from wide-ranging coverage to third party-low coverage. “This forces many insurers to adopt the unconventional strategy of undercutting premiums just to win business. “

The firm had in last year paid claims to its customers close to Sh4 billion, according to her.

UAPI Insurance Company assistant business development manager Damas Filied said business was not pressing as the profit was not huge.

He attributed the trend to fake claims ranging from drinking under influence, underage or less than a-two year experience to willingly ruining the property. “Motor insurance companies experience big heat of fake claims, of which customers don’t give correct information when it comes to a point of hazards.”

He said the problem was becoming rampant, attributing to the “lack of regular verification, leading to difficulties in tracing the defaulters”.

The last year’s loss ratio --the amount of money paid as claim divided by the amount collected as premiums -- stood at 75.6 per cent, according to him.

“This means we paid more than what we collected, and possibly we will this year pay more as people have now become very sensitive when it comes to the issue of insurance. They treat it as a luxury.”

In a bid to address challenges, the insurer is now strict on the people they are working with- brokers and agents -- by verifying their documents to determine whether or not they qualify for the task.

Sanlam General Insurance business development manager Jabir Kigoda said the low penetration of insurance has partly been caused by the inability of some insurers to honour genuine claims when they fall due. “Customers lose confidence and don’t trust insurers fail to pay their customers’ claims.”

He said rural dwellers need micro-products that are suitable for them.

The current trend of undercutting could further dent the image of an industry that is struggling to shrug-off bad perception among the public in regard to declining claims, Reliance insurance deputy marketing manager Rajab Mussa warned.

He called for the creation of more innovative distribution channels.

Tanzania Reinsurance Company senior underwriter Hilda Shenyagwa said the volume of business was not big as expected.