Investor seeks Sh60bn loan to exploit farming potential

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Sunshine Industrial Company has applied for a loan of $25.5 million (Sh56.7 billion) back home in China to expand its operations.

It wants to invest in modern processing and increase storage capacity of cashew nuts, rice, sunflower oil and cotton.

It needs at least $9 million (Sh20 billion) and $4.5 million (Sh10 billion) for sunflower oil and cashew nut factories respectively to operate throughout the year.

It also needs $6 million (about Sh13.4 billion for rice factory and a similar amount for a cotton plant.

Such amounts of money will enable the company to process 30,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, 10,000 tonnes of rice and 3,000 tonnes of cashew nuts annually.

Currently, the industry can process10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, fewer than 10,000 tonnes of rice and1,000 tonnes of cashew nuts.

“Our capital is inadequate to enable us to operate throughout the year,” Sunshine chief executive officer Leo Li.

He said each factory could only work two to three months a year and then stop.

The group awaits a response from the Chinese government on the loan application. If it is positive, he hopes all factories will be operating throughout the year.

He also seeks the Tanzania government assistance to leverage on credit period allowance like signing a six-month raw materials contract and payments to be made after selling processed products.

He believes that support from the two governments will help the company to reach a break-even point next year after four years of loss. That happened mainly because some charges like rental and management fee had to pay despite the stoppage of operations to waiting for purchasing seasons.

Until October this year, the company incurred a loss of Sh500 million in the cashew business only.

“We hope we can get some profit next year if we get support from the two governments.”

The company has so far processed 1,000 tonnes of cashew nuts and exported 250 tonnes.

Last year 500 tonnes of cashews were processed and 125 tonnes exported.

In this season, the company expects to process 3,000 tonnes of cashew nuts and export 750 tonnes.

If it gets financial support, cashew nut and sunflower oil businesses would provide 1,000 and 200 more jobs respectively.

Rice and cotton businesses will hire 20 and 500 new people respectively, with indirect employment in farming section expected to be172,000.

Currently, the company has created direct employment to more than 300 local staff.

The company’s general manager, Mr Siddaraje Krishna, is optimistic that with the government assistance, things will radically improve next year.

“With our long experience in the market, we are confident of attracting our customers with quality goods and reasonable prices. Export earnings will jump.”

Currently, the company’s annual total export stands at an average of $40 million (Sh89 billion), according to Mr Tony Sun, executive director of Sunshine Group Company, the parent company of Sunshine Industrial Company.

A company brochure shows that the firm has a 9,000-square-metre warehouse, eqquipped with advanced loading and offloading devices plus 10 administrators.

The company would like Tanzania Electric Supply Company payment rules to be reviewed to make them favourable to processors in the country.

If you stop the factory you have to pay three months more average full power consumption cost, according to him.

“This is burdensome to factories operate for only two months as they have to pay five-month power charges,” he lamented.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investments recently formed a task force to collect proposals from business executives.