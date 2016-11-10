Kimei: Banking sector needs mergers and acquisitions

Recently, a UK-based publication which commands global respect to professionals working within finance, The International Banker, interviewed the chief executive officer for CRDB Bank Plc and chairman for Tanzania Bankers Association, Dr Charles Kimei.

The International Banker’s Simon Hughes’ discussion with Dr Kimei centred on CRDB’s achievements during the past 20 years and the future of the banking sector in Tanzania. Read on:

How do you characterize Tanzania’s banking industry? Do you expect the sector to undergo any consolidation in the future?

The Tanzanian banking industry has grown tremendously during the past few years, with the number of institutions rising from one in mid 1990s to 59 as I am speaking.

Of course the real commercial banks are 44 while others are non-banking financial institutions. However, 59 institutions in a country like Tanzania is large but despite that, some of the banks are very small, including community banks which are more initial-oriented in the sense that they focus on certain segments only.

There are very few institutions – about five – that have a nationwide network. We also have a number of international banks which are largely operating in major towns – in Arusha, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and Mbeya – so the competition is very low. Those with a nationwide network include my bank – CRDB, the National Microfinance Bank and the National Bank of Commerce.

The smaller institutions are more vulnerable to changes in the operating environment especially when the Central Bank tightens the regulatory requirements like the capital requirements whereby they are now introducing operational risk buffers and I think, given the difficulty of growing their own capital because they are not very profitable so they cannot raise capital internationally or domestically, the smaller banks will be forced to go into acquisitions and mergers.

Otherwise, they will not be able to survive the regulatory environment. It is very much following the international standards and the only banks that will be able to survive are those ones which have wider network and which are large in terms of capital bases as well as funding diversification.

In terms of performance, last year saw some startlingly big numbers being posted such as 21 per cent in growth in profit before tax and about 35 per cent growth in the group’s net income. How well positioned CRDB is to maintain such growth going forward?

We are now celebrating our 20th anniversary and over the last years, the vision of the bank has been to grow its networks in terms of outlets. We have focused on retail banking and retail banking means going to the people. Tanzania is not a country of large companies and its economy is dominated by small and medium enterprises so if you want to grow the bank, you must go to the bottom of the pyramid.

With that focus, in last year alone, we opened 76 branches. We started with 19 branches but last year, we opened 76 branches apart from other outlets that are below branch category like service centres, mini-service centres and agents. The ideas has been to grow and when you grow, you cannot make much profit because you trade-off between growth and profitability.

If today I was to stabilize and stop opening branches and expanding to Burundi and elsewhere, for sure, I can double my profit but we resisted that temptation for our vision is to build a foundation. Today, the foundation that we have built in the past 20 years is bearing fruits. What we posted last year was a peanut. This is because we know that with the maturity of our foundation, the outlets that we have put in place and the new products and platforms and with the improvement of our core banking system, coupled with its supporting peripherals, I am sure we have reached a stage where we can say we have built a critical mass to ensure sustainable growth in our profit for many years to come. As we shift our focus to consolidating the achievements, I am sure we should be able to post larger profits.

Within that performance, there was a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 8.1 per cent which is perhaps higher than you would like it to be. How do you intend to reduce this number going forward?

Actually, the NPL – which grew beyond our target of between five to seven per cent – is what reduced our profit a little bit. There are three main reasons behind the increase in NPL. Firstly, it has something to do with a change in regulatory provisioning whereby from last year, the Central Bank introduced a new prudential regulation which requires that once you restructure a facility – even though qualitatively that facility is good – you cannot upgrade it until after the four consecutive instalments have been paid.

That means we had to maintain a poor classification of some of the facilities that had to restructure but which qualitatively, we know they are good facilities. Under the previous regime, it would not have affected our provision. Secondly, there was a problem with the government’s intervention in the tobacco trading during the 2014-2015 season which enabled some of the farmers to divert some of the tobacco sales by selling directly to independent farmers thereby bypassing the channels through which they should have been deducted the payments for their loans. The third reason is that there was a problem of dumping sugar in the market. As a result, the sugar factories which we had issued loans to were not able to fulfil their obligations. However, these three factors have been addressed by the new government. We now have a new government that focuses on industrialisation and this means it wants to ensure that the local industry is performing. That being the case, the government has now addressed the issue of unnecessary imports to create the demand for local industries. It has also addressed the issue relating to tobacco. The issue regarding the regulation has also been addressed once and for all and I think we should be able to reduce the NPL ratio beginning next year.

In talking, you are describing the type of clients that you service and you are actually covering the entire spectrum from microfinance to retail lending and all out to major corporate. How challenging is that for the bank to have such a diverse loan portfolio?

The issue here is that the corporate bodies that you see in our portfolio are SMEs which have grown with us from small, medium and now they have become corporate. You wouldn’t want to grow a customer from SME and then let them go into another bank. We are creating our own corporate bodies because the corporate segment in Tanzania is not a large one. When we started about 20 years ago, the corporate segment was being dominated by international banks and the competition was tremendous. Of course, the definition of a corporate in our case could be a small enterprise in Europe…. To ensure that we serve all customer segments, we had to create a subsidiary company that is known as CRDB Microfinance Company Limited because we could not create a microfinance bank at the time we wanted it. We created it to serve the bottom of the pyramid and with that one, we were able to get the customers into retail.

SMEs constitute a massive per cent of the total number of businesses in Tanzania. Do you think that you are currently satisfying the kind of exposure to that sector?