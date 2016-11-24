Law on microfinance awaited

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Microfinance stakeholders are now waiting for the government to prepare a law that will regulate the subsector after the cabinet was reported to have recently approved the Microfinance Policy.

It was expected that Tanzania could have its microfinance law in 2015 but that could not happen.

The stakeholders understood how tough it was to make it as 2015 had big issues like the general election and change of government in general.

After a study which highlighted legal and regulatory constraints faced by the microfinance industry, the Tanzania Association of Microfinance Institutions (Tamfi), a national network for microfinance institutions and service providers in an inclusive way gave proposals, which were presented to the government.

As a network and voice for microfinance institutions, Tamfi with support from BEST Dialogue advocates for legal and regulatory reforms agenda so as to ensure improvement of business environment for microfinance institutions as it aims to increase financial inclusion for Tanzanians.

2016 is also coming to an end and yet the microfinance bill was not ready.

However, all ears are now on 2017 to hear when the bill will be submitted for parliamentary processes and enact it to regulate the microfinance

The deputy Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Finance and Planning Ms Amina Hamis was quoted at a recent East Africa microfinance summit in the city as saying that the government will submit the Microfinance Bill to the National Assembly soon.

She also said the cabinet had approved the National Microfinance Policy recently.

“We think 2017 should not go without the Microfinance Act which will regulate the financial subsector,” says Ms Winnie Terry, executive secretary of the Tanzania Association of Microfinance Institutions (Tamfi).

Tamfi has been advocating for the regulatory framework to make the sector grow and even protect the consumers in some isolated cases of irresponsible microfinance practices that harm financial consumers.

Transformation from being a microfinance institution into a microfinance bank has been also very difficult as it involves a lot of things.

It is said to take up to four years to complete the transformation because of the too much bureaucracy and bad enough there is no-where to appeal due to absence of a regulator.

Tanzania is the only country among East Africa Community (EAC) member states that has not enacted a law to regulate all microfinance activities, thus limiting their reinforcement and development.

By December 2014, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda had 13,818 microfinance institutions (MFIs) that provided microfinance services to 14 million clients in the region and the target is to reach 20 million clients in the next five years.

The microfinance policy and act are both expected to speed up formalization and development of the microfinance subsector and put Tanzania in the same page with other EAC partner states.

The stakeholders proposed for a bill that would introduce desired regulations.

Microfinance institutions remain principally the main providers of financial services to the rural economy and a cross section of the urban society and a proper regulatory regime is necessary for the industry to grow to the next level.

“We need the act and regulations to guide microfinance operations and how they make decisions,” said Ms Terry.

Microfinance Institutions are registered or licensed through the NGOs Act (2002), Companies Act (2002), Banking and Financial Institutions Act (2006), Cooperatives Act (2003), Cooperative Act (Zanzibar) (1986) or Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency.

But stakeholders say some of these registrations do not address issues regarding ownership, governance and management capacities, unhealthy competition, access to funds and accountability simply because they lack the appropriate regulatory oversight machinery that can enforce compliance.

Tanzania has 58 banks but only 13.9 per cent of its adult population has bank accounts while 49 per cent use mobile money services.

Even with the digital revolution -- convergence of banking and mobile money transfer services, internet banking -- informal players continue to play a dominant role.

The financial inclusion was estimated at 57 per cent in 2013, according to Finscope study conducted by Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT).

Despite having many banks, some Tanzanians prefer using informal groups as they are said to be friendly with the cost of borrowing and saving believed to be slightly less expensive.