MANAGING TAX RISK: When should you deduct tax?

Withholding tax (“WHT”) is one of one of the tax collection methods. Many jurisdictions around the world use this method, in one form or another.

PAYE is probably the most known WHT. In Tanzania, the income tax law places WHT obligation on the payer of some specified types of incomes including rent, interest, dividend and service fee. But when does WHT obligation trigger?

The law says WHT obligation triggers when one pays an amount that is subject to WHT tax.

The income tax law defines payment to include the transfer of assets or money, the transfer or decrease of a liability, the provision of services, the use or availability for use of money or an asset and the creation of an asset in another person.

Failure to deduct and remit WHT as and at the time required by the tax laws comes with a cost. Firstly, the tax that you failed to withhold may be collected from you. And secondly, interest for late payment of the tax may apply. With time, the interest burden can grow unbearably heavier. This makes the time the obligation to withhold tax is triggered very important. However, the income tax law has not been very clear. In practice, there appear to be two major schools of thought. The “cash-basis” and the “accrual-basis”.

Accrual-basis

The accrual-basis school believes WHT obligation arises when a liability is booked. This stems from their interpretation of the phrase “creation of an asset in another person” in the definition of the word payment.

They argue that the act of booking a liability in one’s own books amounts to a creation of an asset in another person’s books. Under this interpretation, a bank holding would need to “deduct” WHT from depositor’s interest when that bank recognizes interest liability (and expense) in its books or when depositor’s bank account is credited with the interest, whichever comes first.

Likewise, a tenant is required to “deduct” WHT on rent, when the rental liability (and expense) in booked even if no cheque has been issued.

Cash-basis

Proponents of cash-basis school believe WHT obligation arises when a payment is actually made. That is when cash actually moves hands or when an action extinguishes or reduces a liability. So, a bank should deduct WHT from depositor’s interest when that interest is actually credited to depositor’s bank account. Likewise, a tenant should only deduct WHT on rent, when he actually writes a cheque to the landlord. They also argue that the action words “pay”, “pays” and “paid” as used in the income tax law have not been specifically defined and hence would carry their normal meanings. Even the section of the law requiring WHT to be remitted to TRA uses the action word “pay” (s.84 of the Income Tax Act, Cap 332). To this group, the phrase “creation of an asset in another person” in the definition of payment should be interpreted using ejusdem generis rule (Latin for “of the same kind”).

A call for reforms