MANAGING TAX RISKS : VAT on insurance services

By Straton Makundi www.auditaxservices.com

Last week we looked at the implication of the agent and principle relationship in the context of vatable transactions in the insurance business.

We noted that the agent is obliged to issue or receive all documents the principal would have otherwise been obliged to issue or entitled to receive but the documents shall be in the name, address, TIN and VRN of the principal.

This also implies that the VAT consequences of persons who act as agents is that these agents are liable to register and account for VAT in respect of the receipt of premiums, commissions, fees and other types of income received if they meet the VAT registration threshold.

Treatment of reinsurance and commissions

The basis for determination of whether an insurance transaction is taxable or exempt is perhaps to start with what is actually exempt insurance transactions and that any other insurance transactions shall fall within the meaning of taxable insurance transaction. The law for instance provides that life and health insurance are exempt from VAT.

The question to pose here is whether commissions and other payments like reinsurance premium related to exempt insurance transactions are also exempt supplies.

An examination of the way the parts of definition of financial services is crafted, reveals that the definitions more often than not uses the “transactions involving provision or transfer of …or the provision of reinsurance premium” The use of such phrase points to the fact the insurance transaction involves the whole value chain and that include premium, commissions or reinsurance premium of a specified insurance transaction which shall be considered as to be the same with the basic characteristic of an insurance transaction. Thus reinsurance premium will take the form and character of the type of insurance cover it relates to. A reinsurance premium relating to the taxable insurance premium will also be a taxable reinsurance premium.

Commissions

Commissions may be paid to insurance agents or commonly known as vendors i.e. those agents who sell insurance contracts on behalf of an insurance company. There are other intermediaries like loss adjusters or underwriters. Some intermediaries are VAT registered while some are not registered for VAT.

Commissions will attract VAT or not depending on the very basic characteristic of the type of insurance. The commission received or paid with respect to taxable insurance premium shall also be taxable insurance commission except when the commission is received or charged by or supplied by a person who is not a taxable person.

Clearly, the VAT legislation is not clear cut on the VAT status on commissions related to exempt insurance transactions. There is a need for entities in the insurance sector to seek a ‘private ruling’ so as to obtain certainty as to how the tax authority interpret the law and the ruling will be binding on TRA provided the entities meet some conditions as stipulated under section 11 (4) of the Tax Administration Act, 2015 and the ruling is applied for and issued in accordance with the Tax Administration (General) Regulations, 2016 (regulations 22 to 28).

An alternative approach to obtain a binding TRA’s position is to team up with other players in the insurance industry and request for a ‘class ruling’. In this case the ruling would apply to all the participants in the application for the class ruling.