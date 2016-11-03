MANAGING TAX RISKS : Withholding tax system in Tanzania

By Straton Makundi straton@ auditaxinternational.com

We have so far noted that withholding tax is a mechanism by which a payer of an amount subject to withholding tax is obliged to collect an amount of income tax by applying a specified rate of tax. The person whose income tax is withheld is deemed to have paid income tax equal to the amount of tax withheld.

We also noted that the withholding agent is required to remit the tax withheld within seven days from the end of the calendar month in which the tax was withheld. In return the withholding agent shall provide the withholdee with a withholding tax certificate and the later will use the certificate as an evidence of tax paid by way of withholding tax.

Further, we discussed the advantages and relevance of withholding tax system.Last week we looked at payments subject to withholding tax in Tanzania.

Today’s article looks at final withholding tax payments and non-final withholding tax payments; withholding tax credits; and risks facing tax payers in relation to withholding tax.

Final Withholding Tax Payments and Non-Final Withholding Tax Payments

A final withholding tax payment is payment which a tax withheld thereon satisfies the final tax liability of the withholdee or recipient. Any payment not specified as a final withholding payment under section 86 of the Income Tax Act is effectively a non-final withholding payment. For instance withholding tax on professional services fee when payment is made to a resident person.

The amount of tax withheld for non-final withholding payments is eligible for reduction from the final tax liability of the tax payer.

However the withholdee is required to possess a withholding tax certificate as an evidence of any tax withheld to qualify for a tax credit.

Withholding tax credits and international tax credit

Withholding tax credits or eligibility to reduce the amount of tax withheld at source from the final tax liability or quarterly instalments are only available to income tax arising from non-final withholding tax payments. The Income Tax Act also provides for eligibility of tax credits of the tax withheld in foreign state in respect of a reported foreign income earned by a resident person.

Risks associated with withholding tax

Tax payers should be aware of the risks associated with non-compliance with the prevailing withholding tax system including the following -

• Failure of some employers to deduct taxes on some emoluments especially those paid outside the normal payroll system.

• Failure to include amounts in respect of benefits in kind in withholding tax schemes.

• Failure to deduct withholding tax. The Income Tax Act is categorical that when the withholding agent fails to withhold income tax from a payment eligible for withholding tax the withholdee shall jointly and severally be liable with the withholding agent for the payment of the tax.

• The withholding agent may fail to recover from the withholdee the amount of withholding tax paidbut not deducted from the withholding agent. A withholding agent who fails to withhold income tax but pays the tax that should have been withheld to the Commissioner is entitled to recover an equal amount from the withholdee.

• There is also a risk that interest or penalties will be imposed on the withholding tax agent in case of any non-compliance. There is a restriction to deduct the amount of interest or penalties from the income of the withholding agent. These amounts cannot be recovered from the withholdee.