MANAGING TAX RISKS : Withholding tax system in Tanzania

By Straton Makundi straton@audtaxinternational.com

Last week’s article looked at final withholding tax payments and non-final withholding tax payments; withholding tax credits; and risks facing tax payers in relation to withholding tax.

Today’s article concludes the discussion on withholding tax with a discussion on recent legislation changes with regard to withholding tax.

Withholding tax on service fee to a resident person

You may recall that the Finance Act, 2013 introduced withholding tax obligations on service fee paid to a resident person, the enactment of which was amplified by a Practice Note issued in August 2013. The Finance Act, 2016 has amended the withholding tax on service fee paid to a resident person and confined it to only professional services. The definition of professional services has also been provided by way of amendment of Income Tax Act by the Finance Act, 2016.

Professional services are defined as services rendered by a person licensed as a practitioner by any recognized professional body and shall include other services or activities of an independent business character including consultancy, legal, architectural, engineering, supervisory, accounting, auditing, medical artistic, survey, theatrical performance, sports, exhibition, private security services, private investigation and consultancies in various disciplines or any entertainment held or given other than those for remuneration under contract of employment.

Construction works

The amendments on withholding tax made through Finance Act, 2016 also cover construction works except that the payment which is subject to withholding shall be based on the ratio of 3:2 for materials and services respectively. This implies that 40 per cent of the value of a construction work will be taken as services and 60 per cent as materials. This change is significant and is likely to be challenged from the point of view of the basis for determining the ratio. The previous guidance under the Practice Note referred to above where the tax payer was required to separate the value of services from that of materials to establish the tax base for withholding tax was more reasonable.

Withholding tax on payments to an approved retirement fund

Another important change through the Finance Act, 2016 which may be overlooked is the imposition of withholding tax on payments in respect of dividends, interest or rent paid to an approved retirement fund. The amendment was effected by removing approved retirements funds from the persons whose payments are excluded from withholding tax obligations. Through this exclusion, payments of rent, interest or dividends to an approved retirement fund are effectively subject to withholding tax from 1 July 2016.

Service rendered

Another major amendment through the Finance Act, 2016 in relation to withholding tax is the introduction of the term ‘service rendered’. This has been defined as transmitting or delivering of service in the United Republic of Tanzania irrespective of the place of performance of service. This change has probably been triggered by the concluded protracted withholding tax case in May 2016 where the Income Tax Act was not requiring 15 per cent withholding tax to apply on payment for services performed outside Tanzania.

Through the change introduced in the Finance Act a withholding tax of 15 per cent will now apply for service fees payments to be made to non-resident service providers.

Conclusion

In addition to the risks associated with withholding tax discussed last week, tax payers should also be aware that there have been a number of litigations arising out of applicability of withholding tax to some payments leading to high costs of litigation.