MANAGING TAX RISKS: The titbits of import tax

By Shabu Maurus, www.auditaxservices.com

In Tanzania, import duty is one of the biggest sources of tax revenue from international trade.



It accounts between 15 and 20 per cent of all the taxes collected on imports. This article focuses on the import duty.



The last three articles in this series shed light on income tax, excise tax, and VAT.



Basic knowledge of how the various aspects of the import duty work can save your business from penalties and interest.

Import duty is collected from the importation of goods into the country. It is different from export tax and export levy which apply on the export of some specified goods. But, import duty, export tax, export levy or similar charges are generally referred as customs duty. Customs is at the interface of the international trade and is, therefore, a subject of a number of international norms, principles, treaties, and protocols (international law). For example, Article 12 of the Protocol on Establishment of the East African Customs Union (“EAC-CU Protocol”) requires the use identical rate of a tariff imposed on goods imported from foreign countries. Import duty is governed by the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 (“EACCMA 2004”).

Import of goods involves a number of players. The seller, the buyer or importer, clearing agents, the banks, transporters, the customs department and other government departments. But the import duty is payable by the importer and is normally based on the value of the imported goods. In the process, however, there is a host of other charges and taxes apart from the import duty. Destination inspection fee, railway development levy, VAT and excise duty are only some.





Common External Tariff

A customs tariff is a systematic classification of goods entering the international trade for national interests together with rates of duties. To ensure a uniform classification of goods in international trade, nations have adopted a Harmonized System (HS). A universal economic language and code for goods. Thus, goods in international trade are referred by their HS Codes. When importing goods, knowing the correct HS Code of the goods is paramount.

The EAC-CU Protocol adopts a three-band Common External Tariff (CET). Capital goods, raw materials, pharmaceuticals, hand hoes and agricultural implements have a minimum import duty rate of zero per cent. Intermediate or semi-finished goods and spare parts are charged a middle rate of 10 per cent. A maximum rate of 25 per cent applies on final consumer goods or finished commercial goods.

However, to protect local industries some goods are regarded as sensitive. Sensitive items include things like primary cells, milk, rice, wheat grain, wheat flour, maize, sugar, second-hand clothes (mitumba), bed linen, kanga, kikoi, and kitenge. Their import duty rates are beyond the three-band structure. Their import duty currently ranges from 35 to 100 percent.

The EACCMA 2004 provides for both specific and general exemptions from import duty on goods, persons or organizations specified under the fifth schedule. But the exemption regime has several conditions. The intra-EAC trade are subject to the rules of origin.





Compliance obligations

Compliance obligations include an accurate and proper declaration of goods. Valuation of goods has been the most contentious area.

Other obligations include payment of import duty and other related taxes, fees and charges time. Remember also to keep all your import records. If imported goods are cleared but are still under customs control, you will need to observe some conditions.