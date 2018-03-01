Many rely on one income source: study

By Alfred Zacharia and Halili Letea @TheCitizenTZ azacharia@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A study has established that 68 per cent of Tanzanian adults depend on a single source of income.

A report by FinScope Survey 2017 has shown that 41 per cent of the population depends on agriculture to meet their expenses.

Twenty per cent depend on casual labour, 18 per cent depend on other people and 14 on their own activities.

“Those who depend on other people are mainly women who rely on their family support,” the study notes.

The study measured the demand for access and usage of financial services in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Economics professor Honest Ngowi, of Mzumbe University, Dar es Salaam Campus College, told The Citizen that there is no problem for a person who earns enough income from a single source income.

According to him, it is good for people to specialise on specific economic activities and maintain high standards.

“Specialising on a single activity enables people to come up with innovations. It is also easy to collect data and know the number of people doing a particular activity, their capacity, locations and challenges.”

Citing an agriculture which seems to employ a large number of people, Prof Ngowi suggested that specific institutions deal with faming activities only.

“Financial institutions are sometimes hesitant to lend money to farmers, but if specific banks are there to focus on agriculture, the problem might be easily solved.”

Moreover, farmers can also easily cope with effects of climate change since they can adopt irrigation farming.

The acting director of policy and advocacy at the Confederation of Tanzania Industries, Mr Akida Mnyenyelwa, is happy with the large of number of people who depend on the single income earning source, saying it involves the widening of knowledge on specific activities.

“It is difficult for people to do more than one activity and still become competent in their work. We have to be inter-dependent. If someone is involved in farming then another person should be involved in manufacturing so that they can depend on each other. If all people become farmers, then who will buy the crops? There should be manufacturers who will buy them for processing.”

However, some experts say it dangerous to depend on a single source of income for seasonal activities because one can be stuck.

According to Agricultural Non State Actors Forum executive secretary Audax Rukonge, specialisation sometimes harms the economy if the people on particular sectors boycott.

“Suppose farmers vow not to grow crops, the possibility is that manufacturers will not get raw materials and many people will suffer from hunger. Also, a specific activity collapses all people engaged in it will be affected.

For instance, when banks are closing down, their employees will automatically lose jobs.”

He also spoke about the danger of relying on a single activity to generate income is putting investments into a single activity because when the business falls, a person will become bankrupt.