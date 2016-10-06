New portal puts businesses on path to success

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Many entrepreneurs have great ideas but struggle to develop them into new business offerings and ventures.

Yet, many of them lack mentorship programmes and support they need to innovate in their businesses.

However, a new information portal is playing an important role in equipping Micro, Small and Medium-sized Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) with necessary knowledge and skills to develop and manage a business.

The information portal is a one-stop centre for important business tools ranging from starting a business; access to finance; managing business; as well as market access.

The portal offers self-training materials for those who would like to start business ventures for the first time and to those already doing business to acquire more skills and experience.

“We want to empower as many MSMEs as possible and ultimately create economic impact through increased jobs, taxes and others,” says Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) executive director Mr Godfrey Simbeye.

The portal is a project developed by Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) – the private sector umbrella body that promotes private sector-led social and economic development in Tanzania - in collaboration with Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT).

“Our target is to empower about four million entrepreneurs to grow. The system will not only facilitate creation of great ideas but also reduce knowledge barriers affecting access to and use of financial products and services by households and MSMEs,” adds Mr Simbeye.

In March this year, the two organisations launched the web portal and a mobile phone application which will be used to access useful information, knowledge and business development services.

Since then, it has attracted a total of 13,681 visitors with average of 2,300 unique visitors per month, according to the MSMEs Information System Project Manager Mr Celestine Mkama.

Content on the portal is in both English and Kiswahili therefore providing equal access of content basing on MSME’s language preference. The English version of portal content can be accessed by typing www.entrepreneurs.or.tz whereas that of Kiswahili can be accessed by typing www.wajasiriamalitz.or.tz.

The portal is dynamic and uses modern technology that offer flexibility to access on devices of different form factors including mobile phones, tablets and computers.

The mobile application is designed to allow users to access some of the services offered on the portal by using their mobile phones regardless of whether they have internet or not. Despite its limitations, MSMEs can access information such as commodity prices, soft skills, availability of fund, service providers, product quality, import and export procedures amongst others in both English and Kiswahili. The mobile application can be access by dialing *148*99*06# on any mobile phone.

To date, the mobile application has attracted about 7,000 users since the official launch. The mobile application is already integrated with Tigo and Vodacom and integration with other mobile network operators is still in progress.

Important features

Some of the key features and services of the portal include a comprehensive guide on access to finance, starting a business, business management and growth.

Also in the system is the specialised technical resource to support MSME formation and development, networking and discussion forums, market access and market intelligence, investment and business opportunities, self -paced e-learning as well as business news and articles.

It also provides guidance on business procedures and regulations, currency and stock exchange updates and offer business templates among many others.

However, so far, the most accessed content includes ‘Starting a Business’ and ‘Access to Finance,’ according to Mr Mkama.

The work to feed the web portal with different content is in progress and therefore collection and development of more information and data is still ongoing.

Information such as commodity prices, exchange rates, MSMEs related information from local government and other business related data through the project network of Business Development Service Providers located across the country are being collected.

The project has also established liaison with content source institutions such as banks and stock exchange to receive updates on weekly basis on issues related to the MSMEs.

Training MSMEs

The project implementation plan includes a component where training is delivered to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in selected pilot areas.

To cater for the needs of each, the project has developed unique manuals suited for each category. Developed manuals are in both English and Kiswahili and can be tailored to suite trainings on different topics depending on the candidate level of business and requirements.

In addition to manuals, the project developed online learning (E-learning) materials that allow users to enroll and learn on specific topic at their own pace. Each topic in E-learning manuals contain materials such as documents, Videos, Audios, Questions and Answers and is accessible to anyone who choose to register on the learning management platform.