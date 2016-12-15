By Karl Lyimo

Were Mwalimu Nyerere (1922-99) alive, well and kicking today (so to speak), he’d have undoubtedly declared ‘irresponsible drinking of intoxicants yet another Public Enemy!

As President (1962-85), the founder of Tanzanian nationalism and rare iconic African leader, Mwalimu identified three maladies as the country’s enemies: Ignorance, Poverty and Disease.

Rather than eradicate the three, they’ve grown in both intensity and numbers! Today, there’re more Tanzanians who’re abjectly poor, just as there’re ‘new’ maladies (HIV/Aids, aflatoxin/mycotoxin-related ailments – and perhaps soon, God forbid: Ebola, Zika…) and ignorance (illiteracy, whereby, for example, primary school finishers who can hardly read/write!)

Then, ‘new’ socio-economic maladies have reared their ugly heads – including grand corruption, malfeasance and misfeasance in high places involving public resources… And, now: alcoholism creeping upon Society!

Were proof of this required, then just take into account the burgeoning stakeholder efforts to discourage irresponsible drinking of intoxicants. Not only does this lead to addiction – which is bad for physical and mental health! Irresponsible drinking also plays havoc within Society.

Addicts fail in their obligations to family, community and their nation at large.

Under the influence of alcohol, for example, motor-vehicle drivers wreak havoc on public roads with tragic consequences! Public officials abjectly fail in performing their tasks, etc.

So, if ‘our Mwalimu’ were alive, well and kicking today, he’d just as soon declare irresponsible consumption of intoxicants yet another Public Enemy! But, because that isn’t now possible for him to do this side of High Heaven, we’re nonetheless most gratified to have other well-wishers do that for Tanzanians as a whole.

Perhaps most odd is that some of the well-wishers are manufacturers of alcoholic beverages who should be at the frontline pushing their products in the market rather than ‘discouraging’ their use for bigger profits – and, perhaps: more tax revenues for public coffers!

Among the well-wishers who readily come to mind include the Dar es Salaam-based Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL).

I read somewhere recently that SBL routinely calls upon customers of its alcoholic products to ‘Kunywa Kistaarabu. (roughly ki-Swahili for ‘civilized’ drinking, as opposed to ‘irresponsible’ drinking!)

To that end, they regularly support in cash and in kind Government efforts via the National Road Safety Week and similar programmes…

Unfortunately, though, another exhortation to the effect that alcoholic drinks ‘should not be SOLD to persons under-18’ is twisted and warped by wags who call on sellers (a corollary in jest, perhaps?) to ‘give’ intoxicants free of charge to people under 18 years of age… After all: ‘HAIUZWI kwa watu chini ya miaka 18’… Sheesh!

Furthermore, the advent of strong, relatively cheap spirituous liquours in sachets that are also sold off-licence – and are easily ‘portable’ in pockets and handbags – is virtually dealing a deathblow to the war on irresponsible drinking! The sachet-packaged intoxicants are devastating the youth – with nary solution to the malady in sight!

This reminds one of the days of Alcohol Prohibition in America, where the 18th Amendment of the US Constitution (and the accompanying Volstead Act) outlawed ‘the manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors’ beginning on Jan. 17, 1920!

Although it didn’t ban DRINKING ‘intoxicating liquors,’ Prohibition was nonetheless unpopular – and alcohol continued to ‘flow,’ with gangsters, bootleggers and ordinary citizens flouting the law!

Prohibition was imposed partly to redirect the barley used in beer-brewing to bread-making for US soldiers and war-ravaged Europeans following World War-I (1914-18)!

However, while some States didn’t enforce Prohibition, Chemist shops sold alcohol as ‘medicine’ – and bootleggers produced millions of gallons of ‘bathtub gin’ and ‘rotgut moonshine’ during Prohibition. Thousands died or went blind from drinking tainted liquor…

The Great Depression (1929-39) helped fuel calls for repeal of the Prohibition – and it was statutorily repealed via the 21st Constitutional Amendment on a date like today’s – December 15 – in Year-1933.

Basically, Prohibition didn’t work as intended in the US. Oh, it’s an intriguing story; just Google for it!