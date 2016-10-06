By Karl Kyimo

In a piece published in these columns in late-2009, I raised the issue that Tanzania has been ‘losing its best brains and mineral wealth to foreigners’ as a matter of course!

They call the former ‘brain-drain’ – and, there’s no reason why the latter shouldn’t also be ‘wealth-drain!’ I noted in that particular piece that some of the best and greatest minds in Tanzania ebb with the brain-drain tide, preferring to settle abroad for one reason or another – but, mostly, seeking to better the lives and wellbeing of themselves and their immediate dependants.

These are distinct from folk who are forced mostly by political developments to go into exile abroad for their (physical) safety.

In any case, those who choose to remain in the country of their birth are routinely sidelined and otherwise ignored in public service appointments…’

[See ‘Why Tanzania loses its best brains and mineral wealth to foreigners.’ The Citizen: August 20, 2009].

‘Brain drain’ is a phenomenon that’s been afflicting not only Tanzania and Africa, but also the Third World in general, and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in particular – including those in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Continental Europe!

Indeed, the same thing can be said for ‘wealth-drain!’ But, this latter is especially the case with regard to Africa’s natural resources, potential wealth in the extractives sector, including minerals, a term that’s broadly defined as homogeneous chemical elements or compounds that result from the inorganic processes of (Mother) Nature (and Father Time), as distinctly opposed to matters animal or vegetable: stones, coal, sand, salt, sulphur, water, petroleum, natural gas… Indeed, there can but be no question that Tanzania has been a big loser in the brain-and-wealth-drain stakes over the years.

For instance, a Study by the US-based Cornell University published in 2013 under the title ‘Brain Drain of Health Professionals in Tanzania’ stated that ‘migration of health professionals worldwide has resulted in an unequal distribution of medical staff globally. The movement of medical staff out of some developing countries, often termed ‘Brain-Drain,’ affects the health-care system at multiple levels. ‘Medical staff leave their countries because of both push and pull factors. Pull factors include better remuneration and working environment, job satisfaction, and prospects for further education. Push factors include lack of education opportunities, poor working environment, poor infrastructure…’ Citing a Year-2006 WHO Report, the Cornell Study stated that there was ‘a global shortage of 4.25m health-care workers, with sub-Saharan Africa alone needing more than half of these workers! This shortage is partly fueled by the brain-drain of medical personnel. In 2006, Tanzania, with a population of 40m, had only 1,264 doctors working in the country – and another 1,356 (Tanzanian) doctors working abroad…’ [/cip.cornell.edu/dns.gfs/1351876999>].

See the problem? Isn’t incredible that more of its own people who are qualified medicos (1,356), were working abroad in 2006 than those working in their mother country (1,264 doctors)? Sheesh!

The situation in the ‘natural resources drain’ stakes is equally deplorable – if not worse! That situation has been deteriorating over time, following especially the ‘new’ Mining Regime put in place by the 1997 Mining Policy and the 1998 Mining Legislation!

There can but be no question that this is well-known to the relevant authorities. That’s why President Jakaya Kikwete (2005-2015) pledged to take a stake in Tanzanian mining operations. To that end, the Govt. legislated the concept through Parliament… The Minerals Minister of the day, William Ngeleja, told a Seminar in Dar on August 11, 2009 that the legislation ‘would enable the Govt. to acquire a stake of between 10-and-15 per cent in strategic gemstone mining.’ [Business Times: Aug. 14, 2009]. That seemed good news: that the Govt. had finally embarked upon a path to a Win-Win situation for investors and the true owners of the vast minerals wealth: ordinary Tanzanians! But then: seven years down the Implementation Road: how – and how much – has Tanzania and its hapless people benefited from that ‘new’ mining regime? Have Tanzania’s brain-and-natural wealth drains been reversed yet? Have they?