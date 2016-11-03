By Karl Lyimo

Followers of games and sports would be familiar with the word ‘Adidas,’ the registered brand-name of a world-famous make of popular sports-gear ranging from soccer balls to sportswear: boots, jerseys, gloves, etc…

But: how many people know that the founder of the ‘Adidas Empire,’ the German businessman Adolf Dassler (1900-1978), was born on a date like today’s, November 3, 1900?

What with one thing leading to another, the term ‘Adidas’ went on to become more popular than the force that was originally behind it, Herr Dassler! I dare say that – in My Book of Things, at least – every which way you look at it, Adidas is more popular globally than many another sporting brand names, like ‘Puma,’ ‘Reebok,’ ‘Nike’…!

‘Spectrum of Fate’

On the opposite end of the broad ‘Spectrum of Fate’ is/was the death – again on a date like today’s, November 3 in 1949 – of another world-famous personage, Solomon Guggenheim, an American collector of art-works and other souvenirs of historic/historical value – a passion which led to the establishment of the Solomon Guggenheim Museum in the United States.

As if that weren’t enough of a positive contribution to Society, our Solomon Guggenheim was also a philanthropist worthy of note.

Talking of ‘philanthropy,’ someone tells me that the world’s richest mortal in this day and age, ‘Microsoft’ magnate Bill Gates of the Billy & Melinda Gates Foundation, has intimated that he won’t bequeath their breathtaking fortune to their offspring…

What a breathtaking stand to take and hold! But, that’s a tale fit to be told another day…

The story here today’s about – for lack of better phraseology – ‘Philanthropy of the Other Kind!’ I’ve in mind here the two different kinds of philanthropy that are currently being ‘exercised’ by two notable but ‘unlike’ personages in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam: the Regional Commissioner, Paul C. Makonda, and the self-styled Head of the of the ‘Mlima wa Moto’ offshoot of the divine Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) family, the Right Reverend Gertrude Lwakatare…

Starting with the latter, Lwakatare’s religious Sect has initiated a philanthropic (sort of) programme under which the Good Lady pays court-imposed fines against convicted folk who couldn’t raise the requisite money to pay the pecuniary penalty and are, instead, thrown into jail as an alternative! Usually, the fines are relatively small – from Tsh50,000 to a few hundred of thousand shillings. And so, too, are the jail terms: a few months in the can!

Dozens of jailbirds

The Right Reverend has reportedly liberated dozens of jailbirds already, after paying millions of shillings in (their) fines. No doubt that’s a positive thing in ways more than one.

For instance, while the Govt. gets much-needed revenues directly, and is saved untold sums of public/national resources in upkeep for the ‘Lwakatare-liberated’ prisoners, the latter return to Society away from the adverse impact(s) of jail life – or what ‘life’ there’s!

Is that ‘philanthropy’ or not, pray? I ask you!

The Regional Political Nabob Makonda seems not to’ve been left out of the ‘philanthropic’ stakes. He’s been inordinately empathetic towards one Saidi Mrisho, the victim of crimes perpetrated by one Salum ‘Scorpion’ Henjewele/Njwete, who robbed him of money and personal items in Dar, Sept. 6. He also stabbed him in the body and eyes, totally blinding him!

In the event, Makonda personally donated millions of shillings to Mrisho. He also launched fundraising for him – something that’ll make the fellow a millionaire many times over…

So, does crime pay – at least for the victim(s)? Is this (not) going to tempt crime victims to cajole their attackers into blinding them so that the Makondas of the world’ll come to their aid with untold millions that they’d never have otherwise accessed?